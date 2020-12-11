- Hyundai Motor Group to acquire controlling interest in Boston Dynamics, valued at $1.1 billion, with the goal of advancing robotics and mobility to realize progress for humanity - The combination of the highly complementary technologies of Hyundai Motor Group and Boston Dynamics, and the continued partnership of SoftBank Group, will propel development and commercialization of advanced robots - The robotics technologies will lend synergies to autonomous vehicles, UAMs and smart factories - Hyundai Motor Group, together with Boston Dynamics, will create robotics value chain ranging from robot component manufacturing to smart logistics solutions