- Hyundai Motor to accelerate transition into Smart Mobility Solution Provider with three innovative mobility solutions: Urban Air Mobility, Purpose Built Vehicle, Hub - "UAM, PBV, and Hub will revitalize cities by removing urban boundaries, giving people time to pursue their goals, and creating a diverse community," Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group - Human-Centered City Advisory Group established to study new values for future cities - Hyundai to showcase PAV, PBV and Hub at CES 2020, alongside VR experience for PAV