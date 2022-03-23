MECHANICSBURG, Pa., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modjeski and Masters, a nationwide leader in the design, inspection, and rehabilitation of all bridge types, including long-span and movable structures, was selected by the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) and the National Steel Bridge Alliance (NSBA) as the 2022 Major Span Prize Bridge Award winner for its work on the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge – Westbound Span.
The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge was built to replace the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge. As economic success led to ever-increasing traffic demands, the existing Iowa-Illinois Bridge was a major pinch-point for delays between Bettendorf, Iowa and Moline, Ill. With the creation of the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge, the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation developed an ambitious corridor improvement plan to alleviate congestion and sustain regional economies.
Modjeski and Masters (M&M), as part of the Alfred Benesch design team, provided final design services for the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge. The bridge features dual basket-handle arch bridges. M&M engineers employed analysis models and loading calculations to vet the conceptual design. The westbound span opened to traffic on November 13, 2020.
AISC and NSBA's biennial Prize Bridge Awards are presented to projects that showcase the creativity and skill of the structural steel design and construction industry. The projects are judged on a rigorous set of criteria, which includes architectural and structural engineering, with an emphasis on creative solutions and innovative design.
"We are humbled to be honored with this extraordinary recognition of our engineers' creative and detail-oriented design" said Mike Britt, President and CEO of Modjeski and Masters. "The I-74 Bridge is especially significant since our firm's founders were awarded the design of the original bridge in 1933 and we were part of the twin bridge expansion work in the 1950s. Through our deep knowledge of the region and the innovative work of our team, the new I-74 Bridge will allow for continued economic growth and a safer, more reliable route for everyone from cars and bikes to pedestrians."
For more information about Modjeski and Masters' award-winning construction of the -74 Mississippi River Bridge – Westbound Span, visit https://www.modjeski.com/projects/arch/new-i-74-mississippi-river-arch-bridges/.
About Modjeski and Masters
Modjeski and Masters is one of the world's leading bridge engineering firms, with a reputation for technical excellence and innovation that goes beyond current standards. Established more than 125 years ago, the firm is responsible for the design and maintenance of some of our nation's most recognizable structures. Services include fixed and movable bridge design, inspection and rehabilitation, and all facets of life-cycle maintenance, research and code development. For more information, including in-depth videos of Modjeski and Masters at work, please visit http://www.modjeski.com.
