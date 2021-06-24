FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- i-payout, the world's leading provider of customized SaaS software for on-demand, global disbursements and related payment management solutions, is celebrating its 15th year in operation and Q1 growth of over 38% between 2020 and 2021.
"Among the keys to our rapid growth in Q1 are the plethora of global payment options we provide in over 180 countries, our truly custom payment solution and personalized customer support that is 24/7 365 days a year. We have earned our reputation by delivering on our promises for over 15 years. Our prospects become clients and quickly learn that we really do deliver on our promises, in turn, they enthusiastically refer us to others," commented Eddie Gonzalez, President and C.E.O. at i-payout.
"Additionally, Sherif Gabriel - who joined i-payout in April of 2021, as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer - is ramping-up i-payout's go-to-market strategy overall and is successfully placing special emphasis on marketplaces and the global payroll verticals. We'll see the benefits of that in the Q3 and Q4 of this year," Mr. Gonzalez continued.
Mr. Gabriel noted that, "When it comes to the Marketplaces vertical, some buyers and sellers have limited ways to move funds related to their transactions. In over 180 countries, we provide over 20 payment options including traditional and non-traditional payment methods. So, whether they are banked, underbanked or unbanked, we can help them buy and sell." "As for the Global Payroll vertical, I am particularly excited about how our unique white labelled platform can assist Global Payroll organizations in delivering payroll on time, not only in local currencies in every continent but also in a variety of non-traditional methods. This provides a great competitive advantage in paying employees everywhere and in emerging markets in particular."
In addition to expanding its Executive team, the Company is rapidly bringing on experienced fintech professionals at all levels at its global offices. This is being done to ensure that i-payout can continue to provide the 24/7/365 white glove support, another one of its pillars of success. "I'm very encouraged about the way our value proposition is being embraced in the Marketplace and Global Payroll verticals. We are seeing good traction and I believe our increased penetration there will make 2021, by far, our best year yet," Mr. Gonzalez emphasized.
With its headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and offices and Customer Support centers in Vancouver, Mexico City, London, Copenhagen, Hong Kong and Manilla, i-payout is recognized for its highly adaptable software platform. It enables the Company to fully customize payment solutions to the specific needs of each client. i-payout supports a diverse group of verticals including gig networks, insurance companies, eSports, global payroll, royalties, marketplaces, clinical trials, direct sellers, and more. The Company was founded by Edwin Gonzalez, President & C.E.O. Mr. Gonzalez has held leadership roles within the financial software industry for over 20 years. At i-payout, he collaborates with a highly accomplished group of payment professionals, many of which have decades of experience in the fintech space.
