OTTAWA, Ontario, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- i-Sight Software has announced the launch of v5.5 of its industry-leading case management software, with improvements to efficiency, analysis and communication. i-Sight's v5.5 enables new integration options and in-browser document viewing to further streamline processes.
"We've incorporated some great new features that save time, optimize communication and make one of our most commonly used functions more efficient," says Joe Gerard, i-Sight's CEO. "We are always listening to our users and this update focuses on improvements that will make them more efficient and provide additional options for communication."
Document View
i-Sight's new document view feature saves time and steps by providing a quicker way to view files and documents within i-Sight. i-Sight users can now view documents in the application without having to download them. The application also allows users to move between files within the case to review multiple files easily.
"These improvements directly address requests from customers in the financial services and insurance industries who typically review several documents within the investigation process of a single case," says Gerard. "We are always looking to find efficiencies with everyday features that enable a more productive and better user experience."
Twilio Integration
Version 5.5 has enabled an integration with Twilio to provide SMS and voice-enabled communication within i-Sight. Twilio is one of the world's leading cloud communications platforms and this integration provides i-Sight users the ability to communicate via SMS and voice call. These communications are stored in the case file for complete record keeping and analysis.
"Our customers in HR and in education shared with us their need for more methods of communication to ensure they are responsive and communicating in the formats used by those they serve," says Gerard.
"Our customers choose i-Sight for many reasons, including security, reliability, flexibility and customer service. But ease-of-use and our team's ability to be responsive and deliver solutions have consistently been the top two reasons," says Gerard. "As we continue to find solutions to serve our customers in specific markets, our ability to apply the solution to all the markets we serve continues to be our best competitive advantage. Solutions that work for financial services can provide game-changing capability in HR and vice-versa."
About i-Sight
i-Sight is a leading provider of web-based investigative case management software. Established in 1999, the privately held firm enables companies to conduct better investigations of fraud and theft, employee misconduct, bribery and corruption, security and legal incidents and manage risk through in-depth reporting and analysis.
i-Sight helps companies capture incidents, track and manage investigations and report on results to prevent reoccurrences and create safer, fairer and happier workplaces. Find more information about i-Sight's industry-leading solutions at www.i-sight.com.
