CHICAGO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluecrew, the technology platform that automatically matches job seekers with W2-protected hourly work nationwide, has announced the appointment of Stephen Avalone as CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Avalone will bring his decades of experience building and scaling products, teams and revenue at companies such as Amazon and Rakuten, along with his years of startup experience, to accelerate adoption of Bluecrew's nationwide job-matching marketplace and platform among top brands and employers.
"I'm honored and thrilled to join Bluecrew. We have a massive opportunity to help people get back to work by leveraging our technology to transform today's inefficient staffing process. We are able to match workers all over the country with workplaces that align with their values—while also offering employers speed and efficiency to hire and effectively scale quality workforces in near real time," said Stephen Avalone, CEO Bluecrew. "The labor landscape is rapidly changing and the opportunity for Bluecrew to help more people connect with sustainable, W2 protected work is more critical now than ever before."
Prior to joining Bluecrew, Mr. Avalone spent nine years at Amazon where he led incubation teams that planted the seeds for Amazon Assistant and Amazon's Onsite Publisher and Influencer programs—channels that were ultimately responsible for more than a billion in incremental sales. Prior to this, Mr. Avalone helped drive Rakuten's push into the U.S. market as President within the global e-commerce giant's U.S. arm. Over the course of his more than 20 year career, Mr. Avalone has consistently focused on innovating end-to-end products that improve customers' experiences, remove friction and inefficiency and unlock revenue.
"Steve's unique blend of startup and scale experience—along with his track record of listening to customers and building products that match their needs—make him the perfect fit for Bluecrew," said Joey Levin, CEO of IAC. "I'm excited to see where he takes things."
About Bluecrew
Founded in 2015, Bluecrew is a technology platform exclusively for staffing flexible W-2 work. Job seekers turn to Bluecrew for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a broad range of industries including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality. Unlike gig economy platforms, all Crew Members are W-2 employees of Bluecrew, receiving benefits and protections like minimum wage, overtime, sick pay, and workers' compensation. Bluecrew is headquartered in Chicago with a presence in markets nationwide and is owned and operated by IAC (NASDAQ: IAC). Learn more at https://www.bluecrewjobs.com/.
Contact Us
IAC Corporate Communications
Valerie Combs
(212) 314-7361