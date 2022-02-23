Optimizing Proactive Risk Intelligence (PRNewsfoto/Opterrix)

 By Opterrix, Illinois Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opterrix™, a leader in proactive risk management for the property and casualty insurance industry, today announced that the Illinois Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (IAMIC) has licensed Opterrix software and weather data to enhance its claims management and underwriting focus.

"Their software has already provided valuable storm insights for proactive agent and policyholder engagement."  Jackie Rackers, Executive Director at IAMIC

"We are excited to partner with Opterrix and provide our members with leading-edge technology for claims and underwriting management," said Jackie Rakers, IAMIC's Executive Director. "The Opterrix team has been fantastic, and their software has already provided valuable storm insights for proactive agent and policyholder engagement."

Opterrix is a high-performance risk analysis platform that empowers insurers to proactively identify, quantify and mitigate avoidable losses while reducing claims expenses and increasing policyholder engagement. Opterrix leverages advanced data science and integrated workflows to drive innovative strategies throughout the insurance value chain.

"Having spent my childhood on an Illinois farm, I have firsthand experience of the value that county mutuals bring to local communities," said Ben Zimmerman, CEO of Opterrix. "It is a privilege to partner with IAMIC and assist in the mission of fortifying the sustainability of their membership."

About Opterrix

Opterrix is a proactive risk management platform that empowers insurance carriers to achieve sustained profitability through innovative data science and automated workflows. Opterrix streamlines and automates time-sensitive decision making throughout the insurance value chain with:

  • Real-time accumulation analysis and moratorium automation
  • Intelligent storm monitoring and automated notifications
  • Proprietary weather data algorithms
  • Street-level storm analysis and predictive claims modeling

To learn more about Opterrix, please visit us at www.Opterrix.com

About IAMIC 

The Illinois Association of Mutual Insurance Companies is a trade association comprised of farm mutual insurance companies. Mutual insurance, like the farming industry, has been a part of the Illinois landscape for well over a century. IAMIC provides member companies with educational opportunities, professional development, legislative support, and industry recognition.

To learn more about IAMIC, please visit www.iamic.org

Media Contact:

Ben Zimmerman

ben.zimmerman@opterrix.com

608-301-5629

