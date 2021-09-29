LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shareholders Ian C. Ballon, Gretchen A. Ramos, and Darren Abernethy of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice will speak at the 2021 annual Privacy + Security Forum, organized by G.W. Professor Dan Solove and U.C. Berkeley Professor Paul Schwartz, which is sponsored this year by Greenberg Traurig.
Ballon will lead and speak at a workshop titled "Surprising Trends and Important Lessons from Recent Developments in Cybersecurity Breach and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Litigation" on Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. PDT/ 2 p.m. EDT. The workshop will address litigation issues and trends that are too often overlooked by companies in seeking to mitigate risk, discuss CCPA case law and trends, including privilege issues and concerns over mass arbitration of CCPA claims, and discuss how litigation will change when the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) takes effect on January 1, 2023, according to the forum's website. Ballon will also moderate a California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) networking session on Thursday September 30 at 1:30 p.m. PDT/ 4:30 p.m. EDT.
Ramos will speak on a panel titled "Transfer Impact Assessments: Three Months In" on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. EDT. The panel will discuss updated Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs), transfer impact assessments (TIAs), the struggles organizations have faced conducting and documenting TIAs, and major developments and best practices.
Abernethy will host and moderate a networking roundtable that will cover digital advertising and privacy matters.
Ballon is an Internet and technology litigator who is co-chair of the firm's Global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice Group. He represents companies in in the defense of data privacy, adtech, and cybersecurity breach class action suits and in other IP and technology litigation. Ian is the author of the leading treatise on internet and mobile law, E-Commerce and Internet Law: TreatiseForms 2d editionthe 5-volume set published by West (http://www.IanBallon.net) and available on Westlaw. He also chairs PLI's annual Advanced Defending Data Privacy, Security Breach and TCPA Class Action Litigationconference. He also was a member of the consultative group for the American Law Institute's Data Privacy Principles of Law project (ALI Principles of the Law Data Privacy 2020) and holds the CIPP/U.S. certification from the IAPP.
Ramos is global co-chair of the Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice. She is a creative problem-solver whom various large tech clients rely on to handle their most challenging data protection issues. Clients appreciate not only her legal skills, but also her direct, no-nonsense approach in providing advice. Ramos works closely with her clients to manage data and leverage its value in ways to meet compliance obligations, as well as deliver value to the business and instill consumer trust.
Abernethy is an ad tech, data privacy, and cybersecurity attorney with more than a decade of experience, including in Am Law private practice in Washington, D.C. and as in-house counsel at startups and a leading privacy technology vendor. He advises clients on matters related to digital advertising, privacy law compliance, data breach management, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) best practices.
About Greenberg Traurig's Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity: Greenberg Traurig's Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice is composed of a multidisciplinary group of attorneys and professionals located throughout the world. GT's team of dedicated data protection attorneys have experience working hand in hand with organizations of all sizes to develop practical strategies and provide strategic advice on virtually all aspects of data protection including CCPA, GDPR and other compliance issues; data use, transfer and licensing issues; data breaches and regulatory investigations; and defending against privacy-related class actions.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, BrezoSchollL@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP