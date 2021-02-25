FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT: This webinar examines what metrics should be considered as part of implementing and maintaining a Manufacturing Execution System, or MES. Different metrics should be identified, depending upon the lifecycle stage of your deployment. Pick the right MES metrics to gain stakeholder acceptance and justify future investment to gain the full scope of possible performance improvements.
WHO: Jan Snoeij, President and Sr. Business Consultant at the Manufacturing Operations Management Institute (MOMi), will lead the discussion on this topic. Drawing upon his many years of experience, he will provide thoughtful insights on how and what to measure as part of evaluating the success of a Manufacturing Execution (MES), Quality Management (QMS) or Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) System in the context of a digitalization transformation strategy. Jan is actively involved in MESA International as a member of the International Board and various working groups.
WHERE: Register here: https://info.ibaset.com/webinar-the-importance-of-end-user-acceptance
WHEN: Live 30-minute broadcast will occur on Wednesday, March 10 from 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:00 – 11:30 ET.
About iBASEt
iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.
Media Contact
Gordon Benzie
(949) 958-5200
