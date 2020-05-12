FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, a leading provider of manufacturing, quality and MRO solutions that enable digital continuity, today announced a new technology partnership with Proceedix, a Software-as-a-Service platform provider. This partnership allows organizations to extend paperless work instructions and enterprise procedures with smart glasses and other Augmented Reality (AR) devices from the iBASEt digital operations suite.
As digital work instructions continue to grow increasingly complex and data-intensive, manufacturers and maintenance, MRO organizations are challenged with implementing social distancing and eliminating paper from operations processes while delivering accurate, up to date intelligence to workers. Advanced technologies like AR can advance these initiatives, resulting in immediate productivity improvements.
This new partnership provides iBASEt customers with a fast-track solution that can simplify the complex transfer of accurate knowledge and digital work instructions through smart glasses. By offering an unlimited capability for manufacturing workers to ask questions, read materials, and gain insights into production processes, smart glasses can safely streamline the delivery and execution of work instructions. This knowledge transfer can be achieved in both production and sustainment tasks to improve operator efficiency.
Watch this video to learn more about the value of wearables technology on the shop floor.
"We are excited to partner with iBASEt to empower manufacturers to operate with greater efficiency by introducing smart glasses to the shop floor," said Michelle Krogmeier, Vice President of North America - Proceedix. "We look forward to working together to bring new innovative solutions designed to meet the unique requirements of complex discrete manufacturing organizations."
"Partnering with Proceedix is just one in a series of partnerships we're working on to bring the industry's leading advanced technologies to our customers," said Naveen Poonian, President of iBASEt. "We're excited to be strategizing with our customers in choosing investments that expand our manufacturing and sustainment platform to meet their advanced manufacturing needs."
About Proceedix
Proceedix develops and commercializes a SaaS platform to simplify the management of enterprise procedures, work instructions and inspections, while making the remote execution paperless and mobile. The device-agnostic design allows operators to run their instructions and inspections on a Windows PC, Android or iOS smartphone or tablet and on Android wearables and smart glasses. Proceedix empowers the deskless operators of the Industry 4.0 future. Industry leaders such as AGCO, Philips and FrieslandCampina are leveraging the Proceedix platform to facilitate the digital transformation on the shop floor for work instructions, quality management and smart maintenance. Learn more at proceedix.com.
About iBASEt
iBASEt is a leading provider of manufacturing, quality and MRO solutions that enable digital continuity across the enterprise. With 30+ years of experience in highly engineered, regulated industries, iBASEt simplifies the complex by empowering customers to gain real-time visibility, take control, and drive velocity across their operations and extended value chain. iBASEt works closely with industry leaders, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Patricia Belgian Engine Center. Learn more at iBASEt.com.
Media Contact
Gordon Benzie
(949) 958-5200
gbenzie@iBASEt.com