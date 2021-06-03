VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Companies struggle with their pricing. To avoid price resistance, churn and missed opportunities, sales and marketing teams need to connect value to price. The Value Pricing Dashboard is a software as a service (SaaS) application that quantifies the value delivered to customers. Companies with innovative products and services are best positioned to capitalize on the benefits of this price optimization product.
"We built the Value Pricing Dashboard to reduce the friction of communicating value in a way that is consistent and transparent between vendors and customers," comments Karen Chiang, Managing Partner of Ibbaka. "Customers can now execute more effectively on their growth strategies as they are now able to track the efficiency of their pricing. This gives our customers a huge advantage as they accelerate growth."
Positive Customer Impact
Jensen Hughes, a global leader in providing continuous safety of patients and staff in healthcare and medical facilities, has adopted Value Pricing Dashboard to drive customer success. "Ibbaka's Value Pricing Dashboard helps us understand the differentiated value that we provide to our customers and the larger community," says Matt Icenroad, Director of Software Solutions for Jensen Hughes. "Our customers are able to realize the impact that our solutions provide. The ability to justify investments and plan for long-term care is core to our business and to our customers."
Product Available Now
The Value Pricing Dashboard (https://www.ibbaka.com/the-value-pricing-dashboard) provides a company view and a customer view. The company benefits by seeing how lifetime value grows in real-time whereas the customer watches economic value being realized, turning into return on investment (ROI).
The Value Pricing Dashboard is available now. For a limited time there is a special offer: 50% off the first year annual subscription.
About Ibbaka Performance
Ibbaka (https://www.ibbaka.com) provides software platforms and expertise to help companies power growth. Ibbaka connects insight into value. Ibbaka customers benefit from better strategic decisions to accelerate growth.
