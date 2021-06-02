Iberdrola is acquiring the first Supernova fast chargers from the electric vehicle smart charging manufacturer Wallbox, that it will install globally, in the markets in which it operates. This agreement was announced by the Chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, and the Co-Founder and CEO of Wallbox, Enric Asunción, at the commissioning of the first prototype of this charge point at the energy company’s headquarters in Madrid.