BOSTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the XDR company, today announced it is teaming up with IBM Security X-Force during a webinar Wednesday, April 27, 11:00 am ET, to discuss the current state of incident response and how organizations can solve the increasing data problem by reducing remediation time and enabling security analysts to contain cyberattacks in minutes.
Cybereason's Jim Hung and and IBM Security X-Force's John Dwyer will map out how the combination of X-Force's security services expertise with Cybereason's recently launched DFIR (Digital Forensics Incident Response) Solution will deliver to security analysts a faster, more efficient approach to incident response to help reverse the adversary advantage.
WHAT: IBM - Cybereason Webinar: Solving the Incident Response Data Problem
WHEN: Wednesday, April 27, 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am
WHO:
--Jim Hung, Senior Director, Incident Response Engineering, Cybereason
--John Dwyer, Head of Research, IBM Security X-Force
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the XDR company, partnering with Defenders to end attacks at the endpoint, in the cloud, and across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Only the AI-driven Cybereason XDR Platform provides planetary-scale data ingestion, operation-centric MalOp™ detection, and predictive response that is undefeated against modern ransomware and advanced attack techniques. Cybereason is a privately held international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 40 countries.
