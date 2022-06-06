ibml, Makers of FADGI 3-Star Compliant Scanners and Software, Lead M-19-21 Paper Challenge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, ibml, a global market leader in high-volume, mission-critical intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions, shares groundbreaking industry insights from a conference on eliminating paper processes in government with the M-19-21 initiative, which lays the foundation for digital transformation in government processes.
Leading the discussion in its ongoing series of educational events on the M-19-21 directive was Quality Associates Inc. (QAI), a Konica Minolta company and trusted provider of Intelligent Information Management (IIM) solutions. The conference featured industry experts who shared the latest on the government's M-19-21 policy, best practices for organizations embarking on this journey, a practical view of what it takes for a government department to implement, and a technology panel that discussed practical options available today.
The line-up of presenters, as well as the technology panel, were moderated by well-known industry analyst John Mancini, president of Content Results LLC and former president of AIIM. Speakers included Lisa Haralampas, director of records management policy and outreach, National Archives and Records Administration (NARA); Katy Perry, principal, KPM Consulting LLC; Paul Van Reed, digitization program manager - East, ERM Division, Office of Enterprise Information Programs, Office of Mission Support, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA); Scott Swidersky, vice president, IIM Practice, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. Inc., and president, Quality Associates Inc.; and Susheel John, vice president, marketing and strategy, ibml.
"We at ibml were extremely proud to sponsor the technology panel and support leading experts from the public and private sectors," said Susheel John, VP of marketing and strategy at ibml. The event was well-attended with nearly 200 participants from different government departments. The entire recorded event is now available here for other organizations to access at no cost for their education.
The M-19-21 initiative mandates that NARA will only accept electronic records for all permanent government records after December 31, 2022. To ensure the electronic records created from paper records are good enough for permanent records, they must meet the FADGI 3 Star standards.
Launched in 2007, FADGI (Federal Agencies Digital Guidance Initiative) sets concrete measurable targets for federal agencies to hit when processing digitized and born-digital historical, archival and cultural content. FADGI standards have taken on more urgency with the U.S. Government's initiative to stop the flow of analog materials into the National Archives after 2022 – and organizations now have the tools to meet ambitious conversion goals with hardware and software from ibml.
"The partnership between ibml and QAI illustrates the type of collaborative approach needed to explore the challenges and opportunities that come with government's push to an electronic or 'paperless' workplace," said Scott Swidersky, vice president, IIM Practice, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. Inc., and president, Quality Associates Inc. "We believe in the importance of exchanging ideas and discussing digital advancements to support all federal agencies in achieving their M-19-21 compliance goals by the end of 2022."
"With digital records taking primacy at the National Archives in 2023, having the capability to digitize analog materials rapidly and effectively is essential," said Martin Birch, CEO of ibml. "Our products and services are made for such mission-critical applications, and our 3-star FADGI rating positions our scanners and software as ideal solutions for government agencies and other organizations worldwide."
A FADGI 3-star rating is the most widely adopted and accepted quality for unbound document imaging conversions. The 3-star FADGI standards are comparable to ISO 19264-1 Level B international standards. As such, international customers can benefit by using them to meet and measure high-quality imaging standards in their digitization operations.
ibml Capture Suite (iCS) offers a FADGI verification module designed to allow operators to have an integrated experience between iCS and Golden Thread software. With this module, operators have an integrated single-user experience in iCS allowing them to be productive while consuming the least amount of time in ensuring image quality consistency with this periodic verification. Organizations can ensure compliance by putting a process in place where system administrators can enforce the intervals in which operators need to run the test and pass for image quality before continuing with production work. iCS also retains images captured and the results from the integrated FADGI verification process as an audit trail for customers to provide compliance audits if needed.
"In addition to iCS, our ibmlFUSiON scanner digitizes at 474 PPM, which makes it easy for customers to scan and achieve the necessary image quality at scale, in the volumes that they need, without compromising quality," said Susheel John, VP of marketing and strategy. "Combined with iCS, it makes it easy and effective to measure FADGI image quality standard and maintains an audit trail of all documents being scanned, recording which ones pass or fail so that digitized scans can be verified by users or authorities as needed, and the physical documents can be destroyed to free up valuable office space for other higher value activities."
About ibml
ibml is the world-class market leader in high-volume, mission-critical intelligent document processing capture solutions. Through the power of speed, intelligence and unsurpassed experience, ibml helps organizations extract valuable information from large volumes of complex documents and accelerate it for immediate use in business applications. The world's largest enterprises in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, government and BPOs rely on ibml to help overcome their core information management challenges. With a comprehensive suite of hardware, software, and services, ibml products can be found in over 80% of the world's top mailrooms and in more than 46 countries. For more information, visit http://www.ibml.com.
About QAI
QAI, a Konica Minolta company, is a leading provider of Intelligent Information Management (IIM) solutions that eliminate paper from business processes and move information into a managed digital environment to reshape the modern workplace. A trusted partner and an experienced Value-Added Reseller (VAR), QAI helps hundreds of organizations nationwide address the many challenges they face when it comes to managing complex data and information. Founded in 1986, QAI has a proven history of delivering unmatched service quality, digitization capabilities and compliance expertise—having unparalleled document conversion facilities across the country and an extensive supplier and partner network. With a global workforce of 40,000 professionals, 6,000 experts nationwide and more than 200 dedicated content specialists, QAI's IIM practice drives digitization to scale for business transformations that directly support efforts to increase workflow efficiency, storage, security and compliance by automating manual processes, digitizing paperwork and streamlining workplace tasks. http://www.qualityassociatesinc.com
About Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients' digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN's MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers' list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
###
Media Contact
Anna Clark, ibml, 1 214-597-0367, anna@zenmedia.com
SOURCE ibml