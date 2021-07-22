BOSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud security provider, today announced it has achieved Level 1 status with the Cloud Security Alliance's Security, Trust & Assurance Registry (CSA STAR) program. The CSA STAR registry is designed to help organizations assess and select cloud security providers through a three-step program which includes a self-assessment, third-party audit and continuous monitoring. iboss successfully documented all security controls and compliance to promote industry transparency and provide customers with confidence in the Company's security practices.
The STAR program encompasses the key principles of transparency, rigorous auditing, and the establishment of standards outlined in the Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM) and CAIQ. By publishing to the registry, organizations make their security and compliance postures -- including the regulations, standards and frameworks they adhere to -- available to current and potential customers. By achieving Level 1 status within the program, iboss demonstrated its commitment to providing customers confidence that iboss has a strong security and compliance stance, and that the iboss Cloud Platform meets all criteria to securely connect users to any cloud application, regardless of location.
"As more organizations move their network security from legacy, on-premises appliances to the cloud, they deserve to have insight into the integrity and security of their cloud service providers," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "Cloud vendors need to be more transparent. This is the only way their customers and partners can have full trust in the security of their business. This certification emphasizes the high standards iboss holds itself to so customers can rest assured that their data is protected."
The iboss Cloud Platform is built on a patented, containerized cloud architecture that enables users to connect quickly and securely to any cloud destination, from anywhere. This reduces the need for and dependency on VPN to provide secure connectivity, which is typically a bottleneck for users needing to access cloud applications. iboss also eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, allowing organizations to secure network traffic from anywhere to protect against malware and data loss.
For more information on other industry-standard compliance and certifications that iboss has achieved, visit: https://www.iboss.com/cloud-compliance-and-certifications.
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees fast and secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. iboss has built the largest global containerized SASE cybersecurity cloud footprint. The iboss SASE cloud platform provides network security as a service, delivered in the cloud, as a complete SaaS offering. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking nearly 4 billion malware threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss SASE cloud platform to support their workforce, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
Media Contact:
Jake Klein
Goldin Solutions
646-660-8644
Media Contact
Alison Raymond, iboss, 17814206337, alison.raymond@iboss.com
SOURCE iboss