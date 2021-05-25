BOSTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud security provider, today announced it has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Dmitriy Gladchenko as Vice President of Finance. Additionally, Ben Peera joined as the new Assistant Corporate Controller. The addition of these two leaders comes on the heels of the rapid growth iboss has experienced since raising $145M in early January to support the company's go-to-market efforts.
Dmitriy Gladchenko brings two decades of financial reporting, internal controls and planning experience to iboss. As the new VP of Finance and Corporate Controller, he will provide day-to-day leadership for the company's accounting, reporting, and treasury activities. Dmitriy will also support the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) function and build internal operational processes across the organization. Prior to joining iboss, he was the Director of Finance at Cloudflare, where he was responsible for the treasury, external reporting and procure-to-pay functions, and had supported the company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) readiness efforts in various areas of finance. Prior to that, Dmitriy held director-level positions in accounting, SEC reporting and internal controls at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), a semiconductor company, and Brightstar Corp, a wireless distribution and services company. Dmitriy is a certified public accountant and had started his career in public accounting with KPMG and PwC in Texas.
Ben Peera brings more than 15 years' experience to iboss. As the new Assistant Corporate Controller, Ben will be responsible for the management of accounting, auditing and budgeting within iboss. Most recently, Ben was the Director of SEC Reporting and Technical Accounting at Poly, Inc. where he oversaw the company's SEC filings and technical accounting. Prior to that, he supported Cloudflare through its IPO readiness efforts as the Director of Revenue. While there, he was also responsible for revenue recognition and oversaw the implementation of the new revenue recognition accounting standard, ASC 606. Ben also held management positions at Seagate and Ernst & Young.
"Ensuring iboss's financial strength is key to our mission of providing customers with secure connectivity, from anywhere, through our leading iboss SASE Cloud Platform," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "The way people work has been evolving, and organizations are looking to migrate to the cloud for faster and more secure network connectivity. SASE is the way of the future as organizations look to migrate off their legacy, on-prem appliances to better support dispersed workforces. Dmitriy and Ben bring great experience aligning a successful financial strategy with rapid, yet sustainable growth. Having both of them onboard is another important step in building our exceptional senior management team that will support iboss's next phase of growth."
iboss has built the largest global containerized SASE cybersecurity cloud footprint. Its patented, containerized cloud architecture allows organizations to provide fast and secure access to all applications, on any device, from any location, in the cloud. iboss shifts the focus from following perimeters to following users, so that consistent security policies are applied while users are in the office or on the road. The iboss SASE Cloud Platform secures over 150 billion transactions a day, ensuring users can access cloud resources while preventing ransomware, malware and data loss.
