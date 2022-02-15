BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Zero Trust Edge cloud security provider, announces it has been awarded Gold across five categories by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, including Zero Trust Security, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Chief Technology Officer of the Year and Cybersecurity Solution for the Energy Industry award.
"iboss is built to meet the security and connectivity needs of modern, distributed workforces," said Paul Martini, co-founder, CEO and CTO of iboss, who was notably awarded CTO of the Year. "Our Zero Trust platform ensures workers have fast and secure connections they need to be productive, while reducing organizations' cyber risk from breaches by completely isolating sensitive resources like applications and data so that information is only accessible and visible to trusted users. Being recognized by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for our platform is an honor and a reflection of all of the hard work of the entire iboss team while we help large global organizations improve their security posture."
iboss won Gold in each of the following categories:
- Zero Trust Security: iboss enables the modern workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. The company's cloud security platform is being used by organizations worldwide to implement the Zero Trust architecture defined in the NIST 800-207 Special Publication. iboss is built on a containerized cloud architecture, making it the only platform that can control what NIST refers to as the "Implicit Trust Zone" to ensure that all resources are completely private, including on-prem or in the cloud, and only accessible once approved by the service. This ensures that all resources, such as applications, data and services, are protected and are inaccessible without going through the iboss Zero Trust Edge (Zero Trust Network Security | iboss Cloud Platform - iboss).
- Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB): The company's Zero Trust Edge delivers the CASB capabilities and features organizations need to reduce risk while users access cloud applications. The company's CASB (CASB Cloud Application Visibility & Controls - iboss) protects what legacy CASB technology misses by ensuring data transfers from devices are controlled and remain within corporate owned cloud accounts.
- Secure Access Service Edge (SASE): iboss's leading SASE platform (SASE | Secure Access Service Edge - iboss) has patented, containerized cloud architecture. Because the iboss platform is built on containerization, the company is able to deliver secure connectivity for users anywhere while maintaining a completely isolated and controlled network data path. Alternative SASE platforms that lack containerization have increased security risks and latency, as network traffic from multiple organizations are processed and mixed within the same gateways that proxy, decrypt and firewall data for other organizations.
- Cybersecurity Solution for the Energy Industry: iboss works with a Fortune 10 energy company, where iboss helped the organization seamlessly transition from on-premise network security appliances to network security in the cloud. This enabled the U.S. Multinational Oil & Gas Corporation to gain the full visibility and control needed to secure its remote workers.
The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize ground-breaking companies, leaders, and products that demonstrate innovation and leadership in the information security community. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals' vast experience to honor the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals, and organizations.
View the list of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Award winners here: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2022-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/
About iboss, Inc.
iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust service designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, browser isolation, CASB and data loss prevention to protect all resources, via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and CRN's Top 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies of 2022. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/
