BOSTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybersecurity Insiders today announced iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, as an award winner in fifteen categories in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.
The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products and individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders, a global online source of the latest news, developments and exclusive content in the cybersecurity space that connects people, opportunities, and ideas. Cybersecurity Insiders partners with the Information Security Community to include the vast experience of over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals to vote on the Cybersecurity Excellence Award finalists.
The iboss cloud is one of the world's most awarded cloud network security platforms. iboss has built the largest global SASE cybersecurity cloud footprint, allowing organizations to provide fast, direct and secure connections to applications for users working from any location. The platform secures over 100 billion requests a day, ensuring users can access cloud resources while preventing phishing, malware and data loss. Additionally, iboss is leveraged by the largest organizations in the world across all verticals to ensure uninterrupted secure access to all business applications while users work from home. This has alleviated the burden on IT staff that have been greatly impacted by COVID19 and have had to protect users that are not bound to the office.
iboss was named a Gold Winner in ten categories and a Silver Winner in five categories, which included the earnings of top industry sector awards:
Gold
- Financial Services
- Energy
- Government
- Pharmaceutical and Biotech
- Healthcare
- Software & Internet
- Hospitality
- Manufacturing
Silver
- Retail
In addition, iboss earned top product awards for its advanced capabilities and innovative features:
Gold
- Secure Remote Access
- Secure Mobile Device
- Security Platform
Silver
- Cloud Access Security Broke (CASB)
- Zero Trust Security
- Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
"We are honored to be named an award winner in fifteen categories in the prestigious Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Paul Martini, Co-founder and CEO of iboss. "As organizations implement a zero-trust and SASE model that allows users to connect directly and securely to any cloud application from any location, the iboss platform provides the perfect foundation for this cloud transformation. This enables users to be the most productive as they work from any location by providing the necessary fast and secure connections to the cloud applications they use everyday."
View the list of the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Award winners here: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2021-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees fast and secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. The iboss cloud platform provides network security as a service, delivered in the cloud, as a complete SaaS offering. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by over 220 issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss protects more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
