BOSTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud security provider, today announced it has seen tremendous growth over the first quarter in 2021. Since raising $145M in early January to support the company's go-to-market efforts, iboss launched a channel partner program, added more than 70 new enterprise customers and brought on almost 50 employees since the start of the year, and is still actively hiring. The momentum iboss has made growing its enterprise business is largely attributed to the seismic shift of organizations migrating from on-prem appliances to cloud-based SASE platforms to improve connectivity and security in support of remote workforces.
"We're committed to the success of our customers, partners and employees and are very proud of what we accomplished over the last quarter," said Paul Martini, chief executive officer at iboss. "The demand for consolidation of networking and security-as-a-service has presented a huge opportunity for the SASE market. The iboss purpose-built cloud platform provides organizations and their employees with the fastest and most secure connectivity to any cloud application on any device, from any location. We look forward to our next phase of growth as we continue to invest in innovation, partners and employee growth."
Key Q1 2021 Milestones:
- Raised $145M, led by NightDragon and Francisco Partners, to support the company's rapid growth in $25B expanding market
- Expanded customer rate across all major industry verticals including one of the top 5 global media companies
- Saw exponential employee growth, adding almost 50 employees globally across sales, marketing and engineering functions
- Welcomed several executive hires to help lead GTM efforts. Executive appointments include Eric Cornelius joining as the new Chief Product Officer, May Mitchell as SVP of Marketing, Wallace Sann as SVP of Technical Operations and Jim Gogolinski as Vice President of Intelligence and Research.
- Launched the award-winning iboss Channel Partner Program which offers partners growth, innovation and enablement to support distributors, solution providers and other partners who offer iboss's industry leading SASE platform to customers
- Expanded its global footprint over the last year with new distribution partnerships covering Japan (Softbank), Middle East and North Africa (Scope Middle East), Philippines (itSdi), Hong Kong (SIS Distribution), Mexico (tasmicro), and most recently in the United Kingdom and Ireland with its partnership with e92plus
- Received recognition of security excellence and leading innovation from dozens of industry influencers including: a 5-star recognition by CRN in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide, named a Gold Award winner in 10 categories and a Silver Award winner in 5 categories for top industry sector and product categories in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards and being named a Top 150 Cybersecurity Company to Watch by Cybercrime Magazine
The iboss SASE cloud platform is leading in innovation with its patented containerized cloud architecture that enables users to connect quickly and securely to any cloud destination, from anywhere. iboss solves the challenge of remote users by allowing them to securely connect directly to any cloud applications, with visibility in place. The iboss cloud platform provides network security as a service, delivered in the cloud, as a complete SaaS offering. iboss eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, allowing organizations to secure network traffic from anywhere to protect against malware and data loss.
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees fast and secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. The iboss SASE cloud platform provides network security as a service, delivered in the cloud, as a complete SaaS offering. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 100 billion transactions daily, blocking nearly 4 billion malware threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss SASE cloud platform to support their workforce, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
