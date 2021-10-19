BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud security provider, today announced that it closed the third quarter of 2021 with more strong growth. Since the company raised $145M to propel its go-to-market efforts earlier this year, iboss' momentum has continued to accelerate. iboss sales and non-OEM channel partners delivered third quarter new business TCV bookings increase of 160% year over year, driven by enterprise adoption of 'work from anywhere' models that require users to have secure connectivity to any application from any device, from anywhere.

Over the last quarter, iboss launched several key features for the iboss Cloud Platform, achieved FedRAMP 'In Process' authorization, joined the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program and continued its expansion into large F1000 customers. In addition to welcoming new enterprise customer across all verticals, iboss migrated a top healthcare provider from an on-prem SWG proxy appliance to the iboss Cloud Platform.

"We're at a pivotal point in time where many enterprises are moving to a permanent 'work from anywhere' model. This has upended their network security needs, as on-prem SWG appliances can't support the growing workforce that is no longer bound by the four walls of a traditional office environment. This requires an entirely new way of thinking," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "iboss has always been cloud-first, purpose-built to provide organizations with the best network security -- in the cloud. We look forward to continuing our mission to help organizations ensure users can quickly and securely connect to any application on any device, regardless of location."

Over the last quarter, iboss has secured customers across all verticals, with more than 20 large enterprises offering 5-star ratings of the iboss Cloud Platform on Gartner Peer Insights for Security Service Edge and Secure Web Gateways. Comments included:

Key Q3 2021 Milestones:

3 Gold Globees Awards: Security Cloud / SaaS Company of the Year and 2 Best Network Security Solution nods

Best Secure Web Gateway Solution in 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

iboss redefines the cybersecurity landscape. The patented iboss Cloud Platform has a containerized cloud architecture that ensures a smoother and more seamless transition to the cloud than any other security vendor. Because of containerization, the iboss Cloud Platform changes the way cloud security is delivered, enabling organizations to migrate from traditional, on-prem network security appliances to security delivered in the cloud. The iboss Cloud Platform secures user access to any application on any device, regardless of where a user chooses to work.

For more information about iboss, visit http://www.iboss.com.

About iboss

iboss is a cloud security company that enables the modern workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, RBI, CASB and data loss prevention to all connections via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as VPNs, firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.

Media Contact:

Jake Klein

Goldin Solutions

jake@goldin.com

646-660-8644

Media Contact

Alison Raymond, iboss, 17814206337, alison.raymond@iboss.com

 

SOURCE iboss

