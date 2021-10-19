BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud security provider, today announced that it closed the third quarter of 2021 with more strong growth. Since the company raised $145M to propel its go-to-market efforts earlier this year, iboss' momentum has continued to accelerate. iboss sales and non-OEM channel partners delivered third quarter new business TCV bookings increase of 160% year over year, driven by enterprise adoption of 'work from anywhere' models that require users to have secure connectivity to any application from any device, from anywhere.
Over the last quarter, iboss launched several key features for the iboss Cloud Platform, achieved FedRAMP 'In Process' authorization, joined the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program and continued its expansion into large F1000 customers. In addition to welcoming new enterprise customer across all verticals, iboss migrated a top healthcare provider from an on-prem SWG proxy appliance to the iboss Cloud Platform.
"We're at a pivotal point in time where many enterprises are moving to a permanent 'work from anywhere' model. This has upended their network security needs, as on-prem SWG appliances can't support the growing workforce that is no longer bound by the four walls of a traditional office environment. This requires an entirely new way of thinking," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "iboss has always been cloud-first, purpose-built to provide organizations with the best network security -- in the cloud. We look forward to continuing our mission to help organizations ensure users can quickly and securely connect to any application on any device, regardless of location."
Over the last quarter, iboss has secured customers across all verticals, with more than 20 large enterprises offering 5-star ratings of the iboss Cloud Platform on Gartner Peer Insights for Security Service Edge and Secure Web Gateways. Comments included:
- "A top-tier cloud proxy solution" – Senior Systems Analyst, Manufacturing Industry, $3B-$10B firm size
- "A great web security solution. The platform is extremely flexible and able to accommodate unique requirements that are necessary across all industries." – IT Solutions Architect, Finance Industry, $3B-$10B firm size
- "iboss has been easy to use, intuitive, and convenient to jump in and configure. The tool has several options to allow for complex networks including policies to be layered - this feature was a huge plus." – Sr. Manager of Security Operations Analysis, Retail Industry, $3B-$10B firm
Key Q3 2021 Milestones:
- New business TCV bookings increased 160% year over year
- Global customer adoption continued to accelerate across industries in financial, healthcare, manufacturing and state/local agencies where digital transformation is a top priority moving from on-prem proxy application to a cloud service model to support business growth and employee productivity. Read what customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights.
- Continued product innovation with new capabilities including API Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Advanced CASB controls, Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) and Reverse Proxy, along with 15 new features and 74 enhancements to the iboss Cloud Platform
- Achieved FedRAMP 'In Process' Authorization, as well as Cloud Security Alliance STAR Level 1 Status
- Joined the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program (NPP) to allow users to connect to Microsoft 365 via the iboss Zero Trust SASE platform and provide direct connectivity for secure Microsoft 365 connections
- Global hiring continued with 160 new employees across sales, marketing and engineering functions throughout 2021
- Global GTM expansion in APAC with new distribution partnerships covering the Philippines (VST ECS), Malaysia (Powerblog) and Sri Lanka (NGXEss)
- Received recognition of security excellence and leading innovation from industry influencers, including:
3 Gold Globees Awards: Security Cloud / SaaS Company of the Year and 2 Best Network Security Solution nods
Best Secure Web Gateway Solution in 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards
iboss redefines the cybersecurity landscape. The patented iboss Cloud Platform has a containerized cloud architecture that ensures a smoother and more seamless transition to the cloud than any other security vendor. Because of containerization, the iboss Cloud Platform changes the way cloud security is delivered, enabling organizations to migrate from traditional, on-prem network security appliances to security delivered in the cloud. The iboss Cloud Platform secures user access to any application on any device, regardless of where a user chooses to work.
For more information about iboss, visit http://www.iboss.com.
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that enables the modern workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, RBI, CASB and data loss prevention to all connections via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as VPNs, firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
