CEO & CTO of Leading Zero Trust Cloud Security Company Takes Home Gold in the Category
BOSTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Zero Trust cloud security provider, announces that company co-founder, CEO and CTO Paul Martini has been awarded CTO of the Year for this year's 2022 IT World Awards in the Security Cloud/SaaS category.
Martini won "Gold" in the category in recognition of his continued innovation in the field of cloud based Zero Trust cybersecurity. Martini is the chief architect behind the cutting-edge iboss Zero Trust Edge cloud security platform, which is one of the most awarded in the industry. He pioneered the patented, containerized cloud architecture that has made iboss one of the fastest-growing Zero Trust companies that is trusted by more than 4,000 global enterprises including a large number of Fortune 50 companies.
"I am extremely proud and humbled to be recognized by the IT World Awards this year," said Paul Martini. "This honor is the result of the hard work of our entire team to develop the best Zero Trust security platform that is designed to secure resources and employees in our modern, distributed world, no matter where either are located."
The iboss Zero Trust platform is a purpose-built, patented, cloud delivered security platform and has more than 100 points of presence globally. A Zero Trust Architecture built on iboss consolidates network security technologies (SWG, CASB, DLP, IPS, malware defense, browser isolation, firewall) into a single unified cloud platform and eliminates the need for a VPN while securing any device, regardless of location. By making all applications private, iboss eliminates the top three initial ransomware infection vectors as identified by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). With applications, data and services made accessible only through the iboss Zero Trust Edge, cyber risk is greatly reduced, breaches and data loss are prevented, and visibility and security are delivered consistently throughout an organization.
Martini has been previously recognized for his leadership and innovation, receiving the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year award and being named one of Goldman Sachs' 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs. He was recognized earlier this year as the CTO of the year by the Cybersecurity Global Excellence Awards.
The IT World Awards honors achievements in every facet of the information technology industry. This annual industry and peers program now has several major sections making this one of the most and only complete IT recognitions and achievements award programs in the world. Over 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the award process.
View the list of the 2022 2022 Information Technology World Awards here:
https://globeeawards.com/information-technology/winners/
About iboss, Inc.
iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust service designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, browser isolation, CASB and data loss prevention to protect all resources, via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and CRN's Top 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies of 2022. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
