BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Zero Trust cloud security provider, announces that company co-founder, CEO and CTO Paul Martini has been awarded CTO of the Year for this year's 2022 Cybersecurity Global Excellence Awards.
Martini won "Gold" in the category in recognition of his organizational leadership and technical vision. Martini is the chief architect behind the cutting-edge iboss cloud security platform, which is one of the most awarded in the industry. He pioneered the patented, containerized cloud architecture that has made iboss one of the fastest-growing Zero Trust companies that is trusted by more than 4,000 global enterprises including a large number of Fortune 50 companies.
"I'm extremely proud of the work that we do at iboss and it's truly an honor to be recognized as CTO of the Year," said Martini. "Our team has built an incredible Zero Trust cloud platform that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk from breaches by completely isolating sensitive applications and data so that they are only accessible and visible to their trusted users. With sensitive applications and data now located everywhere and the modern worker connecting from anywhere, iboss increases user productivity by allowing direct connections to the resources they need to do their job while preventing data loss and ransomware attacks by ensuring data is only visible and accessible to the trusted workforce."
iboss moves security to the cloud, enabling the modern workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. iboss is being used by organizations worldwide to implement the Zero Trust architecture defined in the NIST 800-207 Special Publication. The iboss platform is built on a containerized cloud architecture, making it the only platform that can control what NIST refers to as the "Implicit Trust Zone" to ensure that all resources are completely private, including on-prem or in the cloud, and only accessible once approved by the service. This ensures that all resources, such as applications, data and services, are protected and are inaccessible without going through the iboss Zero Trust Edge.
Martini has been previously recognized for his leadership and innovation, receiving the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year Award and being named one of Goldman Sachs' 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs. He holds 230+ issued and pending patents in cloud, cybersecurity, networking and technology and has had his work published in many scientific journals.
The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize ground-breaking companies, leaders, and products that demonstrate innovation and leadership in the information security community. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals' vast experience to honor the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals, and organizations.
View the list of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Award winners here: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2022-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/
About iboss, Inc.
iboss is a Zero Trust cloud security company that enables the modern workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, RBI, CASB and data loss prevention to all connections via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as VPNs, firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/
Media Contact
Jake Klein, iboss, 646-660-8644, jake@goldin.com
SOURCE iboss