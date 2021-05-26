BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, announced today that its Chief Product Officer, Eric Cornelius, was named to the Top 25 Software Product Executives of 2021 list by The Software Report. The list includes accomplished individuals driving software innovation, improved user experience, and the genesis of company revenue growth and continuity. Eric was recognized for his proven ability to drive innovation in response to evolving market demands.
The Software Report's Top 25 Software Product Executives of 2021 list includes executives who lead high performing teams that are developing products that streamline operations, facilitate communication, interpret data, and enhance overall corporate performance. Nominees were evaluated across a number of categories including product track record, breadth of capabilities, leadership and promoting a positive working environment among other factors. The Software Report also evaluated company competitiveness within the broader software industry and how the individual compared to the most exceptional executives
"Eric is a visionary, and this recognition from The Software Report proves his leadership and expertise in driving innovation that helps address growing market concerns around cybersecurity," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "Earlier this month, iboss announced availability of an industry-first unlimited license package to help make every organization's SASE journey as simple as possible. Eric was a crucial stakeholder in this launch. It is iboss's mission to help organizations ensure secure connectivity to any cloud application from any location, which is needed to stay productive. With unlimited users, unlimited devices and unlimited platform capabilities, organizations can benefit from allowing users to work remotely while connecting directly to cloud applications with all of the connectivity and security features within the iboss SASE Cloud Platform in place."
Eric Cornelius has nearly two decades of experience in the cybersecurity and computer science fields. As the Chief Product Officer at iboss, he oversees the strategy and development of iboss's leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud platform. Prior to iboss, he was the Chief Product Architect at Blackberry, where he helped ensure the enterprise software company remained on the cutting edge of security innovation. He also served as Chief Technology Officer for Cylance, where he was instrumental in scaling the firm before its acquisition. Additionally, he also spent several years in critical security roles with the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Army.
iboss has built the largest global containerized SASE cybersecurity cloud footprint. The iboss SASE cloud platform secures over 150 billion requests a day. iboss reduces the need for and dependency on VPN to provide secure connectivity, which is typically a bottleneck for users needing to access cloud applications. Additionally, iboss also eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, allowing organizations to secure network traffic from anywhere to protect against malware and data loss. iboss is leveraged by some of the largest organizations in the world to ensure uninterrupted secure access to all business applications while users work from home.
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees fast and secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. iboss has built the largest global containerized SASE cybersecurity cloud footprint. The iboss SASE cloud platform provides network security as a service, delivered in the cloud, as a complete SaaS offering. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking nearly 4 billion malware threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss SASE cloud platform to support their workforce, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
About the Software Report
The Software Report is a leading source for market research and insights, corporate activity, product information, executive news and business happenings related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector. http://www.thesoftwarereport.com.
