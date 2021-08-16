BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud security provider, today announced the general availability of three new features that have been added to the iboss Cloud Platform: API Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Advanced CASB controls and Remote Browser Isolation (RBI). These latest enhancements continue to expand the CASB functionality, security, and data leakage protection abilities available on the iboss platform.
"The future of work is anywhere, and organizations need to ensure they have the right checks and balances in place to ensure their users are securely connected to any application they need from any device, all in the cloud. Part of this requires additional control and visibility into how employees are accessing the resources they need to stay productive," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "The new platform capabilities announced today extend CASB and DLP controls, while offering additional security with the new RBI enhancement. These additional features continue to increase the number of ways iboss customers utilize the iboss Cloud Platform's capabilities to support their journey to SASE cloud."
Insight into Data at Rest with API Cloud Access Security Broker
The iboss platform now offers many Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) features that control and limit access to cloud apps, helping to identify and prevent data leakage. The API CASB functionality allows the iboss platform to support out-of-band access to files via APIs for Box, Google, and Microsoft 365. The integrations with Box, Google, and Microsoft 365 enable the iboss platform to generate a list of files a user has stored in each of these cloud services. This file and user information allows the iboss platform to do further analysis on the content including malware detection and DLP compliance. If any DLP violations are discovered or any file stored within the cloud service contains malware, the file will be flagged along with the specific user. This offers greater insight into the data at rest in Box, Google, and Microsoft 365, and ensures that any DLP violations or malware threats can be remediated quickly.
Benefit from Additional Controls for Cloud Applications with Advanced CASB Controls
The Advanced CASB features provide additional controls over cloud applications including Azure, AWS EC2, GitHub and more. CASB rules can be configured to trigger a response based on certain actions by the user. This capability can be leveraged to not only block access to unsanctioned cloud apps and services but also provide granular restrictions.
Enhance Security with Remote Browser Isolation
All traffic going through the iboss cloud is subject to comprehensive security scanning including IPS, malware protection, DLP and CASB. The new Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) feature within the iboss Cloud Platform adds another level of security protection. When users need access to websites that are categorized as high-risk, the RBI feature protects the user's device and browser from malware by instantiating a remote session that isolates the web traffic, while never allowing the user's native browser direct access to the web resource. This increases protection and reduces the attack surface to stop malware and other threats from trying to exploit that user's device.
The iboss RBI feature can also be used to allow access to sensitive data hosted in public cloud apps like Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, and more. To ensure the sensitive data is not downloaded or leaked by a user working from the unmanaged device, the iboss platform instantiates a remote session so data is never moved from a trusted location to an untrusted device. There are additional safeguards that prevent unauthorized downloading by users working from unmanaged devices.
The iboss SASE cloud platform is built on a patented, containerized cloud architecture that enables users to connect quickly and securely to any cloud destination, from anywhere. This reduces the need for and dependency on VPN to provide secure connectivity, which is typically a bottleneck for users needing to access cloud applications. iboss also eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, allowing organizations to secure network traffic from anywhere to protect against malware and data loss.
For more information on the iboss Cloud Platform, visit: http://www.iboss.com/sase.
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees fast and secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. The iboss SASE cloud platform provides network security as a service, delivered in the cloud, as a complete SaaS offering. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking nearly 4 billion malware threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss SASE cloud platform to support their workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
