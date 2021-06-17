BOSTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, announced today that it was named a Customers' Choice for North America in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for Secure Web Gateways (SWG). The Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. As of April 2021, iboss received a 4.7 rating (out of 5) each for product capabilities, sales experience, deployment experience, and support, with 90 percent of customers willing to recommend the platform.
"We believe that being named a 2021 North America Customers' Choice for Secure Web Gateway represents our dedication to providing customers with a leading SASE cloud platform," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "The iboss purpose-built cloud platform provides organizations and their employees with the fastest and most secure connectivity to any cloud application on any device, from anywhere. Our mission is to help strengthen organizations' security, increase productivity and eliminate VPN infrastructure by migrating to the SASE cloud. We're grateful for the feedback from our customers on Gartner Peer Insights.
This allows us to infuse innovation and new capabilities into our platform roadmap to better meet the needs of our customers."
Per our understanding, the Gartner Peer Insights 'Customers' Choice for Secure Web Gateways is based entirely on reviews and feedback from end-users who have purchased, implemented or use SWG solutions, like the iboss Cloud Platform. According to the report, "This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In this document, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews during the specified 18-month submission period are included. Reviews from end users of companies with less than $50M in revenue are excluded from this methodology."
Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the "Voice of the Customer" quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers' Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Rating and the market average User Interest and Adoption
The iboss Cloud Platform qualified for this distinction in the North American region-based view of the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights for Secure Web Gateways.
Customer comments about iboss Cloud Platform on Gartner Peer Insights for Secure Web Gateways include:
- "iboss is easy to use and manage, especially for complex networks" – Information Security Sr. Manager, Retail Industry, $3B-10B USD firm size
- "A true cloud first option in the proxy world that has a great level of detail when it comes to monitoring down to google search results. This has given a greater view into the use of end-user computing inside and outside of working hours." – CTO, Retail Industry, $250M-500M USD firm size
- "Using iboss has been a breeze for us and our customers. We were evaluating a number of products and iboss came on top in our comparison. We have been using it for more than a year now and have nothing but praise for the product and the team that implemented and supports it." – Head of Engineering, Services Industry, less than $50M USD firm size
- "iboss has enabled our organization to meet necessary standards and enforce compliance. Also being able to secure our environment entirely on the cloud is a plus." – IT Network Technician, Healthcare Industry, less than $50M USD firm size
iboss has built one of the largest global containerized Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cybersecurity cloud footprints. The iboss SASE cloud platform secures over 150 billion requests a day. iboss reduces the need for and dependency on VPN to provide secure connectivity, which is typically a bottleneck for users needing to access cloud applications. At the same time, iboss allows organizations to secure network traffic from anywhere to protect against malware and data loss, eliminating the need for traditional security appliances. iboss is leveraged by some of the largest organizations in the world to ensure uninterrupted secure access to all business applications while users work from home.
About Gartner Peer Insights:
Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit http://www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Required Disclaimer:
Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
