BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, announced that it has been named a finalist for two highly competitive and prestigious cloud security awards. Currently in the final voting stages, both the Computing Technology Product Awards and Storage, Digitalisation and Cloud (SDC) Awards have recognized iboss as a leader in the industry.
Voting for the Computing's Technology Product Awards, which recognize the very best of the technology industry from the most innovative products and vendors, closes on October 29. iboss has been named a finalist for both the Best Cloud Security Product and Pandemic Performance Awards.
The SDC Awards, which are also open for voting now through November 17, acknowledge the next generation of products and services that are the foundation for future digital transformation. iboss has been named a finalist in Cloud Platform Innovation of the Year category, which honors novel cloud-based product/technology solutions.
"We're in the midst of a seismic shift in how organizations approach network security. The old, on-premises legacy network security appliances simply are not capable of securing today's modern 'work from anywhere' workforce. The iboss Cloud Platform offers fast, scalable and secure connections to any app, regardless of where a user is located without relying on a VPN," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "We're honored to be recognized as a finalist for both of these awards, as they're direct results of the drive and passion our team pours into helping customers every day."
iboss secures network connectivity from any device to any application, while users work from anywhere, providing organizations and their employees fast and secure access to the internet. Built on a proprietary containerized architecture designed 100% for the cloud, the company provides powerful and fast cloud-based protection with an easy set-up, making iboss the ideal solution for enterprise organizations with a large remote or hybrid workforce.
Today, iboss has more than 100 points of presence globally and provides more than 4,000 global customers secure network connectivity from any device to any application, anywhere. For more information on the iboss SASE Cloud Platform, visit: http://www.iboss.com.
iboss is a cloud security company that enables the modern workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, RBI, CASB and data loss prevention to all connections via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as VPNs, firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
