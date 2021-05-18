BOSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, announced today that the Cyber Defense Awards in conjunction with Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, has announced iboss as the Market Leader in SaaS/Cloud Security award winner in the 2021 Cyber Defense Global Infosec Awards.
iboss continues to be recognized for security excellence and industry-leading innovation. iboss has built the largest global SASE cybersecurity cloud footprint, allowing organizations to provide fast, direct and secure connections. iboss helps customers achieve a modern security architecture by eliminating the need for traditional network security appliances, such as firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world.
The iboss cloud platform secures over 150 billion requests a day, ensuring users can access cloud resources while preventing phishing, malware and data loss. Additionally, iboss is leveraged by the largest organizations in the world across all verticals to ensure uninterrupted secure access to all business applications while users work from home. This has alleviated the burden on IT staff that have been greatly impacted by COVID-19 and have had to protect users that are not bound to the office.
"It is an honor to be recognized as an Infosec innovator and leader in the industry, especially at a time where secure cloud connectivity is a critical part of everyday life," said Paul Martini, iboss CEO. "This award is a testament to our proprietary technology and leading SASE platform that enables users to connect quickly and securely to any cloud destination, from anywhere. As enterprises look for ways to optimize their network and security infrastructure for the modern, remote workforce, iboss provides the perfect foundation for this cloud transformation."
The Cyber Defense Global Infosec Awards honors the most innovative and valuable cyber defense companies from around the globe. Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) has spent the past six months scouring the globe and found 3,200 companies that create and offer the most respected information security products and services. CDM has named nearly 15% of these companies as winners in the coveted Global InfoSec Award for 2021 because of their innovations and focus on attempting to stop tomorrow's breach, today.
"In a post-COVID world where SaaS, Cloud Computing and the dramatic increase in working from home on computers with less manageable poor hygiene, there's been an exponential growth in new kinds of ransomware, phishing attacks, cyber crime and cyber terrorism. Only the most innovative and forward thinking cybersecurity solutions will give us a fighting chance," said Yan Ross, US Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.
"These winners are the most innovative, forward thinking and proactive cyber security companies and service providers on the planet who are working to bring tomorrow's cybersecurity solutions to market, today," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees fast and secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. The iboss SASE cloud platform provides network security as a service, delivered in the cloud, as a complete SaaS offering. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking nearly 4 billion malware threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss SASE cloud platform to support their workforce, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com.
About the Judging
The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
With millions of annual readers and opt-in magazine subscribers and growing, with thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
