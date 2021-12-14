BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, announced today that it was recognized as one of the 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For in a list released by Battery Ventures, a global investment firm and cloud investor. The list highlights 25 privately held companies—all business-to-business, cloud-computing companies--where employees reported the highest levels of satisfaction at work during the 12 months ended Oct. 31.
The distinction placed iboss at number 22 (out of 25 total) with an overall company rating of 4.5. The broader average across other companies was 3.7. iboss' senior-leadership rating was 4.5, compared to the average of 3.3, while its positive business-outlook rating—indicating the percentage of employees who believe their employer's business will get better in the next six months—was 87%. That compared to an average across other companies of 54%.
"At iboss, the success of our people is the success of our company," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "Today's modern workforce, works from anywhere. Being named one of the Highest-Rated Cloud Computing Companies to Work For is a huge honor, as it's direct feedback from employees. We're committed to creating a culture were employees feel connected and inspired to do their best work."
This is the fifth year Battery has issued a version of its highest-rated cloud companies list, along with a related ranking of the 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work For. The rankings—which this year come as many companies continue to face workplace challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, including remote and hybrid work--highlight the global trend of businesses increasingly turning to the cloud to run critical technology systems and software, instead of using on-premise systems.
"While the pandemic has accelerated the businesses of many cloud companies—whose products often help fuel digital transformation—many cloud CEOs are still grappling with how to build great corporate cultures, hire the best employees and retain them in an incredibly fast-changing and unpredictable business environment," said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery Ventures general partner who specializes in cloud investing. "The companies on this list should feel proud of their success building positive cultures and promoting employee satisfaction, which often translates into financial success. They really are modeling best practices for other organizations across the economy."
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that enables the modern workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, RBI, CASB and data loss prevention to all connections via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as VPNs, firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
About Battery Ventures
Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, online marketplaces, healthcare IT and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from six strategic locations: Boston; San Francisco and Menlo Park, Calif.; Herzliya, Israel; London; and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at http://www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.
