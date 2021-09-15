BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named iboss, a winner in the 9th Annual 2021 CEO World Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming today's modern "work from anywhere" world. iboss was named the Security Cloud/SaaS Company of the Year and took home the Gold award under this category.
CEO World Awards celebrate the achievements of leaders, executives, and their management teams behind the year's most outstanding initiatives and achievements. This annual awards program recognizes individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.
iboss enables the modern workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss provides the fastest connections, lowest latency, and virtually all security capabilities needed to ensure secure and direct connections to applications from anywhere. By eliminating VPNs and allowing users to connect directly to cloud applications, users are more productive and have the best user experience in the modern work from anywhere future.
"Many organizations implemented remote work policies almost overnight once the pandemic hit and it forced companies to shut down their traditional office environments," says Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "This created a seismic shift in how organizations approached network security. iboss delivers a SASE cloud security platform that readily adapts to future changes — all while reducing costs and complexity. We're thrilled to be named Security Cloud Company of the Year by the CEO World Awards, as this distinction is directly correlated to the success of our product and relentless drive to enhance the security, experience, and productivity for our customers' modern remote workforces."
Understanding containerization is the key for networks in need of a highly secure service. With a containerized service like iboss, the network connections from devices and users are processed within isolated containerized gateways which perform proxy and firewall functions. The containerized gateways never process data for any other organization and data is never mixed with that of any other customer. iboss provides over 4000 global customers, including one of the top 3 across all major industry verticals, secure network connectivity from any device to any application, from wherever their users work.
Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores and inputs determined the 2021 award winners.
CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers' recognition program honoring CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and their management teams from organizations in every industry worldwide. The Annual CEO World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America.
See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/ceo-world-awards/winners/.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees fast and secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. The iboss SASE cloud platform provides network security as a service, delivered in the cloud, as a complete SaaS offering. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking nearly 4 billion malware threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss SASE cloud platform to support their workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
Media Contact:
Jake Klein
Goldin Solutions
646-660-8644
Media Contact
Alison Raymond, iboss, 17814206337, alison.raymond@iboss.com
SOURCE iboss