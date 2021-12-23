BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Zero Trust cloud security provider, announced today that it was named to the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies of 2021 list by The Software Report. The list includes cybersecurity companies that are committed to providing the most cutting-edge protections for their customers. iboss was recognized for helping organizations protect today's modern workforce with zero trust cloud security. With the iboss Zero Trust Cloud Platform, users can securely connect to any authorized resource from any device, from anywhere.
As businesses increasingly dedicate operational power to their digital transformation ambitions, the cybersecurity solutions they deploy must keep critical data safe. The technologies must help the organization mitigate further risk and lighten the burden on internal IT professionals. The Software Report reviewed hundreds of submissions for the Top 25 Cybsecurity Companies of 2021 list, and this year's awardees stood out for their dominance in their respective cybersecurity categories, in addition to the resounding feedback from industry professionals. As part of the process, judges also evaluated the effectiveness of each company's leadership team, as well its ability to establish a positive, inclusive working environment.
"The iboss Zero Trust Cloud Platform is purpose-built to meet the security and connectivity needs of the enterprise today and into the future," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "iboss' platform uses Zero Trust principles as defined by NIST 800-207 to enable the modern workforce to securely connect to authorized applications, from wherever they work. It's an honor to be recognized as one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies for 2021."
iboss is built on a patented, containerized cloud architecture that delivers zero trust network security. The iboss Zero Trust Cloud Platform ensures secure connectivity for users anywhere while maintaining a completely isolated and controlled network data path. iboss reduces the need for and dependency on VPN to provide secure connectivity, which is typically a bottleneck for users needing to access cloud applications. Additionally, iboss also eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, allowing organizations to secure network traffic from anywhere to protect against malware and data loss. The iboss Zero Trust Platform connects and secures some of the largest organizations in the world to ensure uninterrupted secure access to authorized business applications while users work from anywhere.
iboss is a Zero Trust cloud security company that enables the modern workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, RBI, CASB and data loss prevention to all connections via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as VPNs, firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
