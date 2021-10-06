BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the iboss Cloud Platform a 2021 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award winner. iboss was recognized under the Cloud Security category for its ability to support the modern 'work from anywhere' workforce by ensuring secure access to any application from any device.
The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, presented by Cloud Computing magazine, recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market. The iboss Cloud Platform was one of the prestigious solutions recognized for keeping cloud infrastructure and applications secure in the Cloud Security Excellence Awards.
iboss redefines the cybersecurity landscape with its patented, containerized cloud architecture to ensure a smoother and more seamless transition to the cloud than any other security vendor. Because of containerization, the iboss Cloud Platform changes the way cloud security is delivered, allowing organizations to migrate from traditional on-prem network security appliances to security delivered in the cloud. The iboss Cloud Platform secures user access to any application on any device, regardless of where a user chooses to work.
"Every worker is suffering from slow connections due to the use of VPNs as they work from home and outside of the office. This results in a very poor end-user experience, lost productivity and lost revenue for the organization," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "iboss alleviates the problem immediately by offloading traffic for video conferencing, email and cloud productivity tools from the VPN and allowing users to connect directly and securely to those applications from wherever they work. This immediately results in a better end-user experience, less calls to the IT help desk and more productivity as users are able to get their job done without needing to connect through the office."
"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC and Cloud Computing magazine are proud to announce the iboss Cloud Platform as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "iboss is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to this crucial market segment."
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that enables the modern workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, RBI, CASB and data loss prevention to all connections via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as VPNs, firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
