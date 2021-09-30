BOSTON, Sep. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, today announced that, for the third year running, it has been named the winner of the "Secure Web Gateway Solution of the Year" award in the annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.
iboss is built on a patented, containerized cloud architecture that delivers secure connectivity for users anywhere while maintaining a completely isolated and controlled network data path. With a containerized cloud architecture, full isolation of data is achieved as it moves between users and the cloud, including full isolation of the private keys required to decrypt SSL/HTTPS traffic. The containerized gateways isolate private SSL decryption keys to ensure security and reduce risk.
With iboss, customers are assigned dedicated and sticky IP Addresses allowing the organization to apply login restrictions to cloud applications making originally publicly accessible applications private. This enforces that all traffic originating from any users must traverses the iboss Cloud Platform before making it to its final destination.
"We are thankful to be recognized by CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards for Secure Web Gateways, once again. Once is an honor - three times is remarkable. We feel so strongly that understanding containerization is the key for networks in need of a highly secure service," said Paul Martini, iboss Co-founder and CEO. "With cloud-based network security now mandatory for every organization due to employees becoming remote almost overnight, alternative SASE platforms that lack containerization pose increased risks for mixing data because of shared resources."
The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year is the organizations 5th annual awards program, attracting more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.
"iboss is delivering a 'breakthrough' approach and technology innovation with their iboss Cloud Platform, providing secure connectivity as a service," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "With iboss, network connections from devices and users are processed within isolated containerized gateways, which perform proxy and firewall functions. The containerized gateways never process data for any other organization and data is never mixed with that of any other customer. We're thrilled to see this level of innovation from the iboss team and extend our sincere congratulations to the team for winning 'Secure Web Gateway Solution of the Year' for the third year in a row."
####
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that enables the modern workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, RBI, CASB and data loss prevention to all connections via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as VPNs, firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
About CyberSecurity Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.
Media Contact
Alison Raymond, www.iboss.com, 17814206337, alison.raymond@iboss.com
SOURCE www.iboss.com