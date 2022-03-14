BOSTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Zero Trust Edge cloud security provider, announces it has been recognized across three categories by the 18th Annual Globee Cyber Security Excellence Awards, including Hot Security Company of the Year, Cloud Network Security and Most Innovative Cloud Security.
iboss enables the modern, distributed workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. The iboss Zero Trust Edge is a purpose built, patented, cloud delivered security service built on a containerized architecture. This approach enables organizations to move to a Zero Trust Architecture in an orderly, non-disruptive way in full compliance with NIST 800-207 tenets. A Zero Trust Architecture built on iboss consolidates network security technologies (SWG, CASB, DLP, IPS, malware defense, browser isolation, firewall) into a single unified cloud platform and eliminates the need for a VPN while securing any device, regardless of location. iboss shifts the focus from protecting the network perimeter to protecting resources.
"The iboss platform is purpose-built to meet the security and connectivity needs of modern, distributed workforces," said Paul Martini, co-founder and CEO of iboss. "Our Zero Trust platform protects resources no matter where they are located by making them inaccessible to attackers and only accessible by trusted users. It is an honor to be recognized by the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards. We look forward to continuing our work connecting and securing the largest organizations in the world to ensure uninterrupted access to applications while users work from anywhere."
The prestigious Globee Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, groundbreaking products, solutions and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. More than 55 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.
View the list of the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards winners here: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/winners/
About iboss, Inc.
iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust service designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, browser isolation, CASB and data loss prevention to protect all resources, via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and CRN's Top 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies of 2022. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/
