BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Zero Trust cloud security provider, has been named a finalist this week in The Cloud Awards, an international cloud computing awards program. The iboss Cloud Platform has been shortlisted in the category Best Software as a Service - USA (Enterprise).
Now in its tenth year, The Cloud Awards seeks to identify, promote, and celebrate innovation in cloud computing. Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe.
iboss enables the modern workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss provides the fastest connections, lowest latency, best security and virtually all security capabilities needed to ensure fast, secure and direct connections to applications from anywhere. By eliminating VPNs and allowing users to connect directly to cloud applications, users are more productive and have the best end user experience in the modern 'work from anywhere' future.
iboss is being used by organizations worldwide to implement the NIST Zero Trust Architecture defined in the NIST 800-207 special publication. With its containerized architecture, iboss is the only platform that can control what NIST refers to as the "Implicit Trust Zone" to ensure that all protected resources, including applications, data and services are protected and inaccessible without going through the iboss Zero Trust Edge.
"Today's modern workforce works from anywhere. iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, CASB, malware defense and data loss prevention to all connections via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This reduces infrastructure and labor costs while enabling network and security teams to deliver value swiftly with more agility," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "The Cloud Awards is one of the foremost recognition platforms for the cloud computing industry. To be recognized at this level is an incredible honor."
"After a decade of identifying and celebrating leading figures in the cloud sector, The Cloud Awards team is still unearthing new and remarkable uses of cloud technology," said James Williams, Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards. "The innovations from these celebrated organizations unlock transformative business practices and efficiencies. iboss is a clear example of an organization using innovative technologies to achieve excellence – and, most importantly, provide value to its clients."
Final winners will be announced on February 8, 2022. View the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-shortlist/.
To learn more about the iboss Cloud Platform, visit: http://www.iboss.com.
About iboss
iboss is a Zero Trust cloud security company that enables the modern workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, RBI, CASB and data loss prevention to all connections via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as VPNs, firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
About the Cloud Awards
The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.
Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.
