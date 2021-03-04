BOSTON, Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named iboss a winner in the 17th Annual 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.
iboss continues to be recognized as the industry leading cloud security platform, winning the top honor, the Grand Trophy Award. iboss won Gold for Secure Web Gateways as well as Best Deployment and Customer Success of the Year for Security Cloud/SaaS. iboss was also awarded for Security-as-a-Service-Solution, Container Security Solution and Zero Trust Access.
Built 100% for the cloud, the iboss cloud platform is leading innovation in cloud security with its patented containerized cloud architecture that enables users to connect quickly and securely to any cloud destination, from anywhere. iboss solves the challenge of remote users by allowing them to connect directly to cloud applications, with complete security and visibility in place. This increases productivity while maintaining a strong cybersecurity posture. The iboss cloud platform provides network security as a service, delivered in the cloud, as a complete SaaS offering. iboss eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, allowing organizations to secure network traffic from anywhere to protect against malware and data loss.
"iboss is proud to be recognized as an industry leader by the Globee Awards," says Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from the Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs."
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees fast and secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. The iboss cloud platform provides network security as a service, delivered in the cloud, as a complete SaaS offering. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by over 220 issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss protects more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/
