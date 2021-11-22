BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, announced today that American Security Today has named the iboss Cloud Platform a winner in the 2021 ASTORS Homeland Security Awards. For the second year in a row, the iboss Cloud Platform was named a winner for Best Network Security Solution.
The 'ASTORS' Awards highlight the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking government and public safety security solutions in the market today. The annual program honors distinguished government vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit and intelligence to agencies in a variety of government, homeland security and public safety markets.
Built on a containerized cloud architecture that utilizes the zero trust principles for secure connectivity outlined in NIST S.P. 800-207, the iboss cloud platform delivers capabilities such as Zero Trust Network Access, Secure Web Gateway, malware defense, Remote Browser Isolation, Cloud Access Security Broker and data loss prevention to all connections via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. Containerization allows iboss to enable agencies to give users secure access to applications from anywhere, all while maintaining a completely isolated and controlled network data path. In addition, the unique architecture allows for natural hybrid-cloud deployments where proxy and firewall security capabilities can be delivered within the government network providing global policy enforcement throughout the enterprise.
"President Biden's recent Executive Order on cybersecurity has accelerated the efforts of government agencies to implement a zero trust model that gives users secure access to any agency resource from any location," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "The iboss platform provides the perfect foundation for this transformation by enabling agencies to implement a flexible deployment model based on their unique requirements. With iboss, IT can set up policies based on identity and user context to ensure users connect only to the resources they need, providing major advantages for government agencies as they modernize the enterprise and adopt zero trust architectures. Having the iboss Cloud Platform named Best Network Security Solution in the the 2021 ASTORS Homeland Security Awards is an honor and we look forward to continuing our efforts to best support both the public and private sectors."
