BOSTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, today announced that Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named the iboss Cloud Platform a Gold winner in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. iboss was recognized under the category Network Security Solution Innovation.
iboss is the leading SASE platform built on proprietary, containerized architecture designed 100% for the cloud. Understanding containerization is the key for networks in need of a highly secure service. With a containerized service like iboss, the network connections from devices and users are processed within isolated containerized gateways which perform proxy and firewall functions. The containerized gateways never process data for any other organization and data is never mixed with that of any other customer.
The iboss platform provides a consistent network security stack that is applied to users, regardless of their location, including trusted operated networks and untrusted remote networks. All traffic originating from users first traverses the iboss cloud platform before making it to its final destination. Because the iboss platform is a SASE platform that is built on containerization, the source IP Address that is visible to the destination is always dedicated to the organization. This means that even if a user is working from a remote network, such as their home, when the network traffic makes it to the application, the source IP Address the application will see is that of the organization.
"The castle and moat approach to network security no longer works in today's work from anywhere world. Over the last year and a half, organizations have had to rethink how they approach network security to better support remote or hybrid workforces," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "We are proud the iboss Cloud Platform has been recognized for Network Security Solution Innovation by the Globee Awards. This recognition further validates our commitment to providing customers with secure connectivity to any application on any device, regardless of where they are located."
The annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.
This is the 9th recognition iboss has received from the Globee Awards this year, most recently having been deemed a leader in Secure Web Gateways, as well as a Hot Technology of the Year for Security Cloud/SaaS in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®.
Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners.
For more information on the iboss SASE Cloud Platform, visit http://www.iboss.com.
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees fast and secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. iboss has built the largest global containerized SASE cybersecurity cloud footprint. The iboss SASE cloud platform provides network security as a service, delivered in the cloud, as a complete SaaS offering. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking nearly 4 billion malware threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss SASE cloud platform to support their workforce, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
