BOSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named iboss a Gold winner in the 6th Annual 2021 American Best in Business Awards. iboss was named the best Network Security Solution in recognition of its security excellence and industry-leading innovation.
In today's 'work from anywhere' world, traditional on-premises network security solutions don't meet the needs of organizations looking to ensure users are productive, while access to business-critical applications is secure. iboss moves network security to the cloud, providing organizations and their employees fast and secure access to the internet on any device, and from any location. The iboss Cloud Platform leverages patented, containerized cloud architecture, allowing the company to deliver secure connectivity to users anywhere, while maintaining a completely isolated and controlled network data path. Other SASE platforms process network traffic from multiple organizations within the same gateways that proxy, decrypt and firewall data for other organizations. Mixing data within gateways that perform functions like decryption not only results in latency, which impedes productivity, but also increases security risks.
An additional benefit of the iboss Cloud Platform is that each customer gets dedicated source cloud IP addresses which are associated with the organization. Any data traversing the global cloud gateways in iboss cloud will have a uniquely associated IP address that can be mapped to the organization. Users always appear to be accessing the Internet from within the organization regardless of location. This is unlike a non-containerized model where the source IP addresses are shared between any customer leveraging the cloud security service.
"We are proud that our platform has been recognized as an industry leader by the Globee Awards, as it further validates our commitment to enabling our customers to securely connect users to any app on any device, from any location," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "The days of relying on appliance-based security solutions that protect employees in the office are coming to an end, as remote and hybrid workforces are here to stay. In order to defend against a myriad of rising threats, organizations should consider migrating security to the cloud to improve their network security postures, while better supporting the modern workforce."
iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees fast and secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. The iboss SASE cloud platform provides network security as a service, delivered in the cloud, as a complete SaaS offering. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 100 billion transactions daily, blocking nearly 4 billion malware threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss SASE cloud platform to support their workforce, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
