BOSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, today announced that the Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named the iboss Cloud Platform a two-time Gold Globee Winner in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®. iboss was recognized as a leader in Secure Web Gateways, as well as a Hot Technology of the Year for Security Cloud/SaaS.
The Globee Awards recognize information technology and cybersecurity vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are setting the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cybersecurity. The iboss purpose-built cloud platform provides organizations and their employees with the fastest and most secure connectivity to any cloud application on any device, from anywhere. iboss has built one of the largest global containerized Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cybersecurity cloud footprints. The iboss SASE Cloud Platform reduces the need for and dependency on VPN to provide secure connectivity, which is typically a bottleneck for users needing to access cloud applications. The unique containerized cloud architecture allows organizations to make all cloud applications private and ensures the highest level of security, as security is applied to all data transfers regardless of where the user works.
"We are proud to be recognized as a leader in Secure Web Gateways and a Hot Technology of the Year by the Globee Awards," says Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "iboss allows workers to connect securely and directly to the cloud applications they need from anywhere. This is critical for the future of work as organizations transition to remote work or a hybrid work environment in order to prevent malware and ensure users can be productive. We believe this recognition from the Globee Awards further validates our commitment to customers and their needs to ensure users can securely connect to any app on any device, from anywhere."
More than 65 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The IT World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.
"The information technology industry continues to show its resilience," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "The tech sector is robust and innovative. And the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize thereby accelerating demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."
See the complete list of 2021 winners here.
For more information on the iboss SASE Cloud Platform, visit http://www.iboss.com.
