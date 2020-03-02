DENVER, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibotta, the leading mobile rewards and payments platform in the United States, today announced the launch of Spring Forward, Cash Back, a new national shopping holiday to remind shoppers that it's never too late to rejuvenate their New Year's Resolutions. In conjunction with major national retailers - including QVC, Macy's.com and Carter's, Ibotta's Spring Forward, Cash Back gives shoppers as much as 20 percent cash back on their everyday purchases to motivate those trying to make smarter decisions in the New Year.
Of the nearly three in 10 Americans who said they were making New Year's resolutions this year, roughly half said they wanted to save more money while 30 percent wanted to stick to a budget. Despite the resolve, roughly 80 percent of people historically abandon their resolutions by February. Spring Forward, Cash Back is Ibotta's way of helping those people get back on track.
"We're always thinking of new ways to help our Savers and today marks a major step for those looking to get back on track," said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Ibotta. "Spring Forward, Cash Back makes it easy for consumers to not just recommit to their resolutions, but stay committed to a full year of financial fitness."
Top retailers participating in Spring Forward, Cash Back:
- QVC - 10 percent cash back
- Adidas - 12 percent cash back
- AT&T Mobility - $50 cash back
- Backcountry - 16 percent cash back
- bareMinerals - 9 percent cash back
- The Body Shop - 18 percent cash back
- Carter's - 7.5 percent cash back
- Casper - 13 percent cash back
- Every Plate - $23 cash back
- Fossil - 15 percent cash back
- Gap - 10 percent cash back
- Home Depot - 3 percent cash back
- HSN - 10 percent cash back
- JCPenney - 7 percent cash back
- Macy's.com - 12 percent cash back
- OshKosh - 7.5 percent cash back
- Viator - 12 percent cash back
- Warby Parker - 20 percent cash back
Ibotta analyzed thousands of receipts and identified Hawaii, North Dakota and Maine as the states spending the most money in the New Year, averaging $60 per shopping trip in January. Nationwide, consumer spending on healthier groceries rose by more than 70 percent from December 2018 to January 2019, with consumers choosing salad greens (50 percent increase), berries and yogurt (60 percent increase) and avocados (77 percent increase) over chocolate, sugar and butter (15 percent decrease).
About Ibotta, Inc.
Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free mobile shopping and payments app that has delivered more than $675 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps, or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 35 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping apps in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 1,500 leading brands and retailer partners. In 2019, Ibotta launched its payments solution, Pay with Ibotta™, enabling shoppers to pay for their entire purchase through the Ibotta app and instantly earn cash back. Ibotta was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., after debuting on the list in 2018. Ibotta has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post for three years in a row.