NEW YORK, Febr. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International Business Times (IBTimes), the global business news leader, is pleased to announce a new franchise ranking Executive MBA (eMBA) programs in the United States. The rankings show the top schools for Executive MBA programs that business leaders can attend while still working full-time.
"This list represents the best programs in the country, with the unique benefit of being ranked for real-world value," said Johnathan Davis, CEO of IBT Media which publishes IBTimes. "We commend these schools and are pleased to present them to our readers."
Students invest considerable money and time into these programs. Nearly 120 universities and colleges offer EMBA programs in the U.S., at an average fee of $110,00; and 74 offer Global EMBA programs at an average fee of $125,000.
Partnering with Ken Research, a leading market intelligence company, IBT's list of U.S. B-schools offering EMBA programs reflect the values integral for business leaders to succeed in a globalized economy.
"Even acknowledging the unfolding trends and the zeitgeist in our rankings," said Melanie Gray, Editor at IBTimes, "we also ensure that this value proposition is captured adequately – by looking at the popularity of schools among the people who matter the most: its consumers — the students."
The list examines over 120 full-time programs in the U.S, and takes into account the traditional elements of college ratings, as well as incorporating the broader trends of geographic and industry diversity, digital offerings and other factors that ensure relevancy and real-world value.
A complete ranking, including methodology and other information on the IBTimes eMBA rankings visit https://www.ibtimes.com/featured/best-emba-courses-2021
