NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Business Times, a growing digital global news publication, today announced the publication of its list of the top startups in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The list documents and ranks the world's most promising early stage ventures in AI. The list by the IBTimes will contain the top 111 AI companies. The IBTimes is known for previously publishing much-acclaimed lists such as the Top Fintech Startups and Top EMBA programs.
Artificial intelligence, though not new, is rapidly evolving and improving in its efficacy and impact on business and society. Many new ventures are advancing AI and machine learning technologies to new heights of innovation. It is estimated that one in ten enterprises is already using more than ten AI applications to solve complex real-world problems, according to IBTimes. From Google's AI-powered predictions using location data from smartphones to ridesharing and mobile check deposits, artificial intelligence is changing how people function in their daily lives.
"Ranking startups and scaleups is easier said than done — because of the disparate technological problems they seek to address and solve," said David Kaufman, Vice-President at IBTimes. "In our list are startups that develop artificial intelligence systems using powerful deep learning algorithms and supercomputers for drug discovery; one that develops emotion recognition technology that senses and analyzes facial expressions and emotion, a photo AI platform that generates auto repair estimates instantly, a service platform that connects consumers with their banks via micro conversation, to describe a few."
The IBTimes list includes the top AI startups, but the list is not ranked. Americans comprise two-thirds of the list, with the most promising startups coming from the healthcare, retail, and transportation industries. According to a report by Tech Stream, American startups and companies working on AI pulled in nearly two-thirds of the disclosed investment globally in 2019 alone: $25.2 billion in disclosed value (64% of the global total) across 1,412 transactions.
The pandemic accelerated growth in AI as organizations invested in remote work, cutting costs, and enhancing user experiences. "With people separated physically, there has been a great demand for smart machines that can help with shopping, healthcare and more," Kaufman added.
A complete ranking, including methodology and other information on the IBTimes Top AI Startups and Scaleups rankings, visit https://www.ibtimes.com/featured/ai-startups-scaleups
For licensing inquires, please send an email to licensing@ibt.com
About
IBT Media is a global digital news organization delivering news and insight to more than 30 million monthly readers worldwide. IBT Media engages a new generation of readers with content that speaks to their interests, analysis that serves their businesses, and makes sense of a globally connected world.
Ken Research is a Global aggregator and publisher of Market intelligence, equity, and economy reports. Ken Research provides business intelligence and operational advisory in 300+ verticals underscoring disruptive technologies, emerging business models with precedent analysis, and successful case studies.
Media Contact
Ken Frydman, IBTimes, +1 9176264270, ken@sourcecommunications.net
SOURCE IBTimes