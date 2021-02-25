(PRNewsfoto/ICF International)

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Total Revenue Was $434 Million; Service Revenue¹ Was $262 Million, up 4.1%
  • Diluted EPS Was $0.67, Inclusive of $0.51 in One-time Executive Retirement and Lease Termination-Related Charges
  • Non-GAAP EPS¹ Was $1.36
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Service Revenue¹ Was 17.1%
  • Record Contract Awards of $525 Million

Full Year Highlights:

  • Total Revenue Was $1.51 Billion; Service Revenue Was $1.04 billion, up 4.1%
  • Diluted EPS Was $2.87, Inclusive of $0.53 in One-time Executive Retirement and Lease Termination-Related Charges
  • Non-GAAP EPS Was $4.17
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Service Revenue Was 13.7%
  • Record Contract Awards of $2.0 Billion, Representing a Book-to-Bill Ratio of 1.3
  • Operating Cash Flow of $173 Million

ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Commenting on the results, John Wasson, chairman and chief executive officer, said, "The fourth quarter represented a strong finish to 2020, with total revenues that exceeded the high end of our guidance range and positive service revenue trends that are reflective of ICF's positioning in high growth markets.

"Revenues from federal government and commercial energy clients increased 19% and 9%, respectively, led by our work in IT modernization, public health and energy efficiency and utility consulting, while the exceptional fourth quarter increase in commercial marketing revenue was one-time in nature, tied to the completion of a large contract that primarily involved pass-through revenue.

"Favorable business mix, higher utilization and lower SG&A and fringe benefit costs drove a year-on-year 220 basis point expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin on service revenue in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 15% increase in Non-GAAP EPS.

"In 2020, one of the most challenging business periods in recent history, ICF reported 4% year-on-year growth in service revenue, and won a record $2 billion in contract awards, laying the foundation for strong future growth. This performance demonstrates the resilience of our company and first-rate execution by ICF's employees, who have worked closely with clients throughout the pandemic to seamlessly execute programs and win new business, while working remotely," Mr. Wasson noted.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Fourth quarter 2020 total revenue was $434.3 million, representing 9.5% growth over the $396.6 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2019. Service revenue increased 4.1% year-over-year to $262.2 million, from $251.9 million. Net income amounted to $12.8 million in the 2020 fourth quarter, or $0.67 per diluted share, inclusive of $0.56 of tax-effected special charges, of which $0.51 represented charges relating to the departure of ICF's executive chairman and the early termination and discontinued use of 16 office leases. In the 2019 fourth quarter, net income was $19.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, inclusive of $0.09 of tax-effected special charges primarily tied to M&A costs related to the ITG acquisition.

Non-GAAP EPS was $1.36 per share, up from $1.18 per share in 2019 in the fourth quarter. EBITDA¹ was $30.3 million compared to $34.9 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA¹ was $44.9 million compared to $37.4 million in the 2019 fourth quarter. Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA margin on service revenue was 17.1% compared to 14.9% in the 2019 fourth quarter.

Full Year 2020 Results

For 2020, total revenue amounted to $1.51 billion, representing 1.9% growth over the $1.48 billion reported for full year 2019. Service revenue increased 4.1% year-over-year to $1.04 billion, from $1.00 billion in 2019. Full year 2020 net income amounted to $55.0 million, or $2.87 per diluted share, inclusive of $0.79 of tax-effected special charges, of which $0.53 represented one-time executive retirement and lease-related charges as referenced above. This compares to net income of $68.9 million reported in 2019, or $3.59 per diluted share, inclusive of $0.24 of special charges.

Non-GAAP EPS was $4.17 per share, up from $4.15 per share. EBITDA was $122.9 million compared to $129.6 million reported in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $143.2 million, a 6.2% increase over $134.8 million in 2019. The 2020 adjusted EBITDA margin on service revenue was 13.7% compared to 13.4% in 2019.

Operating cash flow reached $173 million in 2020. The significant increase above our 2020 guidance of $120 million was primarily due to $50 million of unexpected commercial client prepayments related to media placements to be paid in early 2021.

Backlog and New Business Awards

Total backlog was $2.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Funded backlog was $1.5 billion, or approximately 53% of the total backlog. The total value of contracts awarded in the 2020 fourth quarter was a record $525 million. For full year 2020, contract awards were a record $1.96 billion, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3.

Government Revenue Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Revenue from government clients was $251.5 million, up 3.0% year-over-year.

  • U.S. federal government revenue was $165.5 million, representing an 18.9% year-over-year increase. Federal government revenue accounted for 38% of total revenue, compared to 35% in the 2019 fourth quarter.
  • U.S. state and local government revenue was $51.7 million, compared to $69.5 million in the year-ago quarter. State and local accounted for 12% of total revenue, compared to 18% of total revenue in the 2019 fourth quarter.
  • International government revenue was $34.4 million, compared to $35.4 million in the year-ago quarter. International accounted for 8% of total revenue, compared to 9% of total revenue in the 2019 fourth quarter.

Key Government Contracts Awarded in the Fourth Quarter 2020

ICF was awarded more than 100 U.S. federal contracts and task orders and more than 200 additional contracts from U.S. state and local and international governments with an aggregate value of over $290 million. Notable awards won in the fourth quarter included:

Energy and Environment

Disaster Management

  • A new contract with initial funding of over $40 million with a key public sector client to provide mitigation services under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation program.
  • A new contract with a value of $11.7 million with a South-Central U.S. state to provide disaster recovery services following Hurricane Laura.
  • A new contract with a value of $7.9 million with a South-Central U.S. local school board to provide disaster recovery services.

Research and Evaluation

  • A new subcontract with a value of $26.1 million to conduct survey research and provide information system infrastructure and management services related to substance abuse and mental health services across the United States and territories for an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
  • A recompete blanket purchase agreement with a value of $5.2 million with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to provide survey research and evaluation services to measure customer satisfaction.

IT Modernization/ Strategic Communications

  • A recompete contract with a value of $6.7 million with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide docket management services in support of FDA's Center for Tobacco Products.
  • A new contract with a ceiling of $5.6 million with an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense to perform ServiceNow platform support services.
  • A contract expansion with a value of $4.6 million with the European Commission to support COVID-19 recovery communications.

Commercial Revenue Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Commercial revenue was $182.8 million, up 20% from the $152.4 million reported in last year's fourth quarter. Commercial revenue accounted for 42% of total revenue compared to 38% of total revenue in the 2019 fourth quarter.
  • Energy markets, which include energy efficiency programs, represented 36% of commercial revenue. Marketing services accounted for 59% of commercial revenue.

Key Commercial Contacts Awarded in the Fourth Quarter 2020

Commercial contract awards were over $230 million in the fourth quarter 2020. ICF was awarded more than 700 commercial projects globally during the quarter including:

In Energy Markets

  • Multiple contract extensions and expansions with a Mid-Atlantic U.S. utility to continue implementation and marketing of its portfolio of residential, commercial and industrial energy efficiency programs.
  • A contract extension with Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative to continue to implement its portfolio of residential, commercial and industrial energy efficiency programs.
  • Six contract expansions and extensions with utilities across the Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern and Midwestern U.S. to continue to provide energy efficiency program implementation services.
  • A recompete contract with a Western U.S. utility to provide support for regulatory compliance related to environmental and capital projects.

In Marketing Services

  • Multiple contract extensions and task orders with a U.S. nationwide health insurer to continue providing paid media and related marketing services.
  • A retainer with a hospitality industry client to provide public relations and social media services.
  • A retainer with a mattress manufacturer to provide public relations services.

Dividend Declaration

On February 25, 2021, ICF declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on April 13, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 26, 2021.

2020 Recognitions

ICF received several important recognitions in 2020:

  • For the 5th straight year, Forbes included ICF on its annual list of "America's Best Management Consulting Firms."
  • ICF was recognized by CDP (global environmental disclosure system) as a corporate pioneer against climate change, scoring A- for the third consecutive year.
  • Northern Virginia Technology Council named ICF a Tech 100 Firm for the third year in a row.
  • ICF Next was ranked the 6th largest public relations agency in the U.S. and 12th globally in PRWeek's annual Agency Business Report.
  • ICF's WayPoint technology won Environmental Business Journal's Environmental Achievement Awards in the information technology category.
  • ICF was named a Top 200 Environmental Firm by Engineering News Record.

Summary and Outlook

"Record contract awards, higher backlog and a business development pipeline in excess of $6.3 billion have positioned ICF for considerable organic growth in service revenue in 2021 and beyond. In addition to the key growth catalysts we identified two years ago, namely IT modernization, public health, disaster management and energy efficiency and utility consulting, ICF's expertise and qualifications also align well with the current administration's priorities in climate, environment and infrastructure, supporting our expectation for considerable growth in the coming years.

"Based on our current portfolio of business, we expect service revenue for full year 2021 to range from $1.095 billion to $1.13 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 6.6% at the midpoint. Pass-through revenues are anticipated at approximately 28% of total revenue in 2021, compared to 31% in 2020, implying total revenue in 2021 of between $1.525 billion and $1.575 billion. EBITDA is expected to range from $145 million to $155 million, equivalent to an EBITDA margin on service revenue of 13.5% at the midpoints of the ranges. GAAP EPS is projected to be $3.90 to $4.20 and Non-GAAP EPS is expected to range from $4.35 to $4.65. Operating cash flow for 2021 is expected to be approximately $100 million.

"Approximately 55% of ICF's 2020 service revenue represented work in the key growth areas noted above in which we expect growth rates, in the aggregate, to approximate 10% or more over the next several years. In 2021 we plan to utilize a portion of the savings from the optimization of our real estate footprint and reduced travel and entertainment expense to invest in people and technology as we further expand our capabilities in these high-growth markets.

"At ICF, we are passionate about addressing and solving some of the most complex environmental and social issues facing the world today. Our work enables us to attract and retain professionals who are committed to making a positive impact on society by providing innovative solutions in areas such as climate, energy efficiency, disaster management, public health and social programs, and supporting our clients' initiatives across a broad range of industries. As a company, ICF has long been committed to the highest standards of corporate responsibility. We encourage you to access our latest Corporate Citizenship report, which is available on our website," Mr. Wasson concluded.

1 Non-GAAP EPS, Service Revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Service Revenue are non-GAAP measurements. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measurements to the most applicable GAAP number is set forth below.  Special charges are items that were included within our statement of operations but are not indicative of ongoing performance and have been presented net of applicable U.S. GAAP taxes. The presentation of non-GAAP measurements may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

About ICF

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue



$                    434,335



$                  396,636



$              1,506,875



$                1,478,525

Direct costs



295,095



264,027



972,406



953,187

Operating costs and expenses:

















Indirect and selling expenses



108,963



97,664



411,612



395,763

Depreciation and amortization



5,013



4,707



20,399



20,099

Amortization of intangible assets



3,506



1,940



13,349



8,083

Total operating costs and expenses



117,482



104,311



445,360



423,945



















Operating income



21,758



28,298



89,109



101,393

Interest expense



(2,971)



(2,508)



(13,892)



(10,719)

Other expense



(860)



(134)



(544)



(501)

Income before income taxes



17,927



25,656



74,673



90,173

Provision for income taxes



5,107



6,277



19,714



21,235

Net income



$                      12,820



$                    19,379



$                   54,959



$                     68,938



















Earnings per Share:

















Basic



$                          0.68



$                        1.03



$                       2.92



$                         3.66

Diluted



$                          0.67



$                        1.01



$                       2.87



$                         3.59



















Weighted-average Shares:

















Basic



18,841



18,835



18,841



18,816

Diluted



19,143



19,234



19,135



19,224



















Cash dividends declared per common share



$                          0.14



$                        0.14



$                       0.56



$                         0.56



















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax



5,654



6,258



(1,962)



407

Comprehensive income, net of tax



$                      18,474



$                    25,637



$                   52,997



$                     69,345

 

 

ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures(2) 

(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



2020



2019



2020



2019

Reconciliation of Service Revenue

















Revenue



$                  434,335



$                  396,636



$            1,506,875



$             1,478,525

Subcontractor and other direct costs (3)



(172,148)



(144,728)



(463,364)



(475,717)

Service revenue



$                  262,187



$                  251,908



$            1,043,511



$             1,002,808



















Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

















Net income



$                    12,820



$                    19,379



$                 54,959



$                  68,938

Other expense



860



134



544



501

Interest expense



2,971



2,508



13,892



10,719

Provision for income taxes



5,107



6,277



19,714



21,235

Depreciation and amortization



8,519



6,647



33,748



28,182

EBITDA



30,277



34,945



122,857



129,575

Adjustment related to impairment of long-lived assets  (4)



3,090





3,090



1,728

Special charges related to acquisitions (5)



30



1,574



1,983



1,771

Special charges related to severance for staff realignment (6)



1,069



453



4,764



1,774

Special charges related to facilities consolidations, office closures,

and our future corporate headquarters (7)



1,643



454



1,643



717

Special charges related to retirement of Executive Chair (8)



8,825





8,825













(782)

Total special charges



14,657



2,481



20,305



5,208

Adjusted EBITDA



$                    44,934



$                    37,426



$               143,162



$                134,783



















EBITDA Margin Percent on Revenue (10)



7.0%



8.8%



8.2%



8.8%

EBITDA Margin Percent on Service Revenue (10)



11.5%



13.9%



11.8%



12.9%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percent on Revenue (10)



10.3%



9.4%



9.5%



9.1%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percent on Service Revenue (10)



17.1%



14.9%



13.7%



13.4%



















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

















Diluted EPS



$                        0.67



$                        1.01



$                     2.87



$                      3.59

Adjustment related to impairment of long-lived assets



0.16





0.16



0.09

Special charges related to acquisitions





0.08



0.10



0.10

Special charges related to severance for staff realignment



0.06



0.02



0.25



0.09

Special charges related to facilities consolidations, office closures,

and our future corporate headquarters



0.10



0.02



0.10



0.08

Special charges related to retirement of Executive Chair 



0.46





0.46



Adjustment related to bad debt reserve









(0.04)

Amortization of intangibles



0.18



0.10



0.70



0.42

Income tax effects (11)



(0.27)



(0.05)



(0.47)



(0.18)

Non-GAAP EPS



$                        1.36



$                        1.18



$                     4.17



$                      4.15



















(2)These tables provide reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most applicable GAAP numbers. While we believe that these non-GAAP

financial measures may be useful in evaluating our financial information, they should be considered supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for financial

information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may define similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently and, accordingly, care should be

exercised in understanding how we define these measures. 



















(3)Subcontractor and other direct costs is direct costs excluding direct labor and fringe costs.



















(4) Adjustment related to impairment of long-lived assets: We recognized impairment expense of $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 related to impairment of

right-of-use lease assets and $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 related to an intangible asset associated with a historical business acquisition.



















(5) Special charges related to acquisitions: These costs consist primarily of consultants and other outside third-party costs, integration costs associated with an

acquisition, and an adjustment to the contingent consideration liability from a previous acquisition.



















(6) Special charges related to severance for staff realignment: These costs are mainly due to involuntary employee termination benefits for Company officers,

groups of employees who have been terminated as part of a consolidation or reorganization or, to the extent that the costs are not included in the previous two

categories, involuntary employee termination benefits for employees who have been terminated as a result of COVID-19.



















(7)Special charges related to facilities consolidations, office closures, and our future corporate headquarters: These costs are exit costs associated with

terminated leases or full office closures.  The exit costs include charges incurred under a contractual obligation that existed as of the date of the accrual and for

which we will (i) continue to pay until the contractual obligation is satisfied but with no economic benefit to us or (ii) we contractually terminated the obligation

and ceased utilizing the facilities. Additionally, we incurred one-time charges with respect to the execution of a new lease agreement for our corporate

headquarters.



















(8) Special charges related to retirement of Executive Chair: These costs include severance, pro rata incentive bonus, welfare benefits, and acceleration of equity

awards we incurred under the departing officer's severance agreement during the fourth quarter of 2020. As a result of the severance agreement, the departing

officer was able to maintain certain equity awards beyond his date of employment. The adjustment for the retirement of the Executive Chair includes amounts

relating to equity awards that would have been lost under normal operating procedures upon his departure.  With the activation of the severance agreement in

the fourth quarter all benefits were guaranteed and attributed to the same quarter.



















(9)Adjustment related to bad debt reserve: During 2018, we established a bad debt reserve for amounts due from a utility client that had filed for bankruptcy and

included the reserve as an adjustment due to its relative size. The adjustment in 2019 reflects a favorable revision of our prior estimate of collectability based on

a third party acquiring the receivables.



















(10) EBITDA Margin Percent and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percent were calculated by dividing the non-GAAP measure by the corresponding revenue.



















(11)Income tax effects were calculated using an effective U.S. GAAP tax rate of 28.5% and 24.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019,

respectively, and 26.4% and 23.6% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 

 

ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)











(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$                      13,841



$                        6,482

Restricted cash - current



68,146



Contract receivables, net



222,850



261,176

Contract assets



143,369



142,337

Prepaid expenses and other assets



25,492



17,402

Income tax receivable



1,977



7,320

Total Current Assets



475,675



434,717

Property and Equipment, net



62,434



58,237

Other Assets:









Goodwill



909,913



719,934

Other intangible assets, net



59,887



25,829

Operating lease - right-of-use assets



127,132



133,965

Other assets



32,249



23,352

Total Assets



$                 1,667,290



$                 1,396,034











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Current portion of long-term debt



$                      10,000



$                             —

Accounts payable



91,365



134,578

Contract liabilities



42,050



37,413

Operating lease liabilities - current



23,350



32,500

Accrued salaries and benefits



80,512



52,130

Accrued subcontractors and other direct costs



78,842



45,619

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



100,908



35,742

Total Current Liabilities



427,027



337,982

Long-term Liabilities:









Long-term debt



303,214



164,261

Operating lease liabilities - non-current



115,614



119,250

Deferred income taxes



34,330



37,621

Other long-term liabilities



40,144



22,369

Total Liabilities



920,329



681,483











Commitments and Contingencies 



















Stockholders' Equity:









Preferred stock, par value $.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued





Common stock, $.001 par value; 70,000,000 shares authorized; 23,305,255 and 22,846,374 shares issued; and

18,909,983 and 18,867,555 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



23



23

Additional paid-in capital



369,058



346,795

Retained earnings



588,731



544,840

Treasury stock, 4,395,272 and 3,978,819 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively



(196,745)



(164,963)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(14,106)



(12,144)

Total Stockholders' Equity



746,961



714,551

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



$                 1,667,290



$                 1,396,034

 

 

ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





 Years ended 





 December 31, 

(in thousands)



2020



2019

Cash Flows from Operating Activities









Net income



$            54,959



$           68,938

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Bad debt expense



4,062



624

Deferred income taxes



(1,865)



(123)

Non-cash equity compensation



17,555



15,818

Depreciation and amortization



33,748



28,182

Non-cash lease expense



(2,307)



(1,247)

Facilities consolidation reserve



(288)



(274)

Amortization of debt issuance costs



710



507

Impairment of long-lived assets



3,090



1,728

Other adjustments, net



964



181

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:









Net contract assets and liabilities



6,064



(11,963)

Contract receivables



54,384



(31,300)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(5,410)



1,997

Accounts payable



(51,177)



31,949

Accrued salaries and benefits



26,810



8,012

Accrued subcontractors and other direct costs



32,544



(12,293)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(18,198)



(4,951)

Income tax receivable and payable



5,375



(4,489)

Other liabilities



12,125



144

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



173,145



91,440











Cash Flows from Investing Activities









Capital expenditures for property and equipment and capitalized software



(17,683)



(26,901)

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(253,265)



(3,569)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(270,948)



(30,470)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities









Advances from working capital facilities



1,020,451



686,830

Payments on working capital facilities



(870,114)



(721,809)

Payments on capital expenditure obligations



(1,712)



(1,621)

Receipt of restricted contract funds



65,694



Payment of restricted contract funds



(106)



Debt issue costs



(2,094)



Proceeds from exercise of options



37



2,914

Dividends paid



(10,551)



(10,540)

Net payments for stock issuances and buybacks



(29,726)



(23,414)

Payments on business acquisition liabilities



(1,924)



Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities



169,955



(67,640)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



3,353



166











Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



75,505



(6,504)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period



6,482



12,986

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, End of Period



$            81,987



$             6,482











Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information









Cash paid during the period for:









Interest



$            14,337



$           10,424

Income taxes



$            15,954



$           26,595

Non-cash investing and financing transactions:









Tenant improvements funded by lessor



$              3,124



$                  —

Exercise of options receivable from shareholders



$              2,615



$                  —

 

 

ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Schedule(12)(13)





































Revenue by client markets



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Energy, environment, and infrastructure



38%



44%



41%



45%

Health, education, and social programs



50%



41%



44%



38%

Safety and security



6%



8%



8%



8%

Consumer and financial services



6%



7%



7%



9%

Total



100%



100%



100%



100%





































Revenue by client type



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

U.S. federal government



38%



35%



44%



38%

U.S. state and local government



12%



18%



15%



19%

International government



8%



9%



6%



8%

Government



58%



62%



65%



65%

Commercial



42%



38%



35%



35%

Total



100%



100%



100%



100%





































Revenue by contract mix



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Time-and-materials



55%



49%



50%



48%

Fixed-price



33%



38%



35%



38%

Cost-based



12%



13%



15%



14%

Total



100%



100%



100%



100%





































(12)As is shown in the supplemental schedule, we track revenue by key metrics that provide useful information about the nature of our

operations. Client markets provide insight into the breadth of our expertise.  Client type is an indicator of the diversity of our client base.

Revenue by contract mix provides insight in terms of the degree of performance risk that we have assumed.



















(13)Certain immaterial revenue percentages in the prior year have been reclassified due to minor adjustments and reclassifications.

 

 

Investor Contacts:

Lynn Morgen, ADVISIRY PARTNERS, lynn.morgen@advisiry.com +1.212.750.5800

David Gold, ADVISIRY PARTNERS, david.gold@advisiry.com +1.212.750.5800

Company Information Contact:

Lauren Dyke, ICF, lauren.dyke@ICF.com +1.571.373.5577 

