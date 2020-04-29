HONG KONG, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, has been listed as one of the "Top 10 Ad Management Companies 2020" by CIO Advisor APAC. iClick was also listed by the publication as Top 10 APAC Digital Marketing Solution Providers-2019 last year.
"We are delighted to receive these prestigious accolades which recognize our strong capabilities in both digital marketing and ad management. One of iClick's fundamental goals is to use advanced marketing technologies to help international brands reach the right audiences in China and optimize their business and marketing efforts. Through our Integrated Enterprise and Marketing Cloud Platform combined with our close understanding of market trends, we help customers turn online and offline data into actionable and monetizable insights." said Sammy Hsieh, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of iClick.
"With the outbreak of COVID-19 driving a shift in consumer habits even faster towards e-commerce, effective online marketing has become more in-demand than ever. On top of our core advertising business, iClick will continue to develop innovative products and solutions to create value for our customers by leveraging our R&D capabilities in cloud and AI technologies," Hsieh added.
iClick has increased the range of its digital offerings and partnerships in the APAC region throughout the past year. In 2019, iClick collaborated with BTG WELINK, the online retail services arm of Beijing Tourism Group, to create a unified customer relationship system spanning 100 brands and eight industries using iClick's Enterprise Solutions. iClick has also continued to build on its core marketing product lines, including the data management platform, iAudience and its one-stop cross-channel solution built for agencies and brands, iAccess. Today, iClick's marketing platform covers 98% of internet users in China, with over 825 million Chinese consumer datasets.
Sammy Hsieh was also featured in the April 2020 edition of CIO Advisor's Ad Management magazine highlighting iClick's services and achievements in the advertising industry. The article is available here.
About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in nine locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.
About the CIO Advisor Top 10 lists
CIO Advisor is a print magazine providing a knowledge network for tech professionals across the Asia Pacific-Region. The "Top 10 Ad Management Companies 2020" award honors the accomplishments of marketing companies. The shortlisted winners are chosen by a distinguished panel comprised of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, analysts and CIO Advisor's editorial board. The "Top 10 APAC Digital Marketing Solutions Companies 2020" considers the need for digital marketing experts in enterprises and identifies the leading service providers in the region based on a comprehensive study.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in implementing its mobile and new retail strategies, including extending its solutions beyond its core online marketing business; its success in structuring a CRM & Marketing Cloud platform; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as revenue under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favorable contractual terms; market competition, including from independent online marketing technology platforms as well as large and well-established internet companies; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions and enterprise solutions; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; ability to integrate and realize synergies from acquisitions, investments or strategic partnership; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and general economic conditions in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates; and the regulatory landscape in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
