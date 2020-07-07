HONG KONG, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, announced that it was named as "Asia Pacific's Leader in Smart Marketing Solutions" at the Mediazone Group's ("Mediazone") "Asia's Most Valuable Service Providers Awards 2020" where the Company also garnered Certificates of Merit for "Excellence in Marketing Technologies, China-Market Solutions and Project Management and Customer Services".
For the past 20 years, Mediazone has recognized the best businesses in Asia, most recently with the launch of the "Asia's Most Valuable Service Providers Awards 2020". The prestigious accolades recognize not only iClick's decade-long accumulation of more than 930 million Chinese consumer datasets and AI-driven technology, but also its integrated smart Enterprise and Marketing Solutions that help brands optimize their brand marketing strategies amid booming e-commerce penetration in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through its relentless focus on developing innovative solutions and client service, iClick has showcased its resilience and consistency during this challenging time.
"We are thrilled to receive these accolades from Mediazone which represent a strong international recognition of our data analytics and integrated solutions," said Frankie Ho, Head of International Business of iClick "We remain devoted to evolving our integrated Marketing and Enterprise Solutions to provide our clients with best-in-class support and help them effectively capture opportunities in their fast-changing markets and rapidly expand into international markets."
iClick's online-offline integrated Enterprise Solutions and performance-based Marketing Solutions have emerged as game changers for companies looking to take their online marketing to the next level. Building on this strong momentum, iClick recently expanded its international reach and capabilities through an advanced strategic collaboration with Tencent International Business Group (Tencent IBG) to offer global brands a new level of market access to the wealth of opportunities in China.
About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, iClick's proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.
For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the Company's business strategies, operations and financial performance. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litiga
tion Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in implementing its mobile and new retail strategies, including extending its solutions beyond its core online marketing business; its success in structuring a CRM & Marketing Cloud platform; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as revenue under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favorable contractual terms; market competition, including from independent online marketing technology platforms as well as large and well-established internet companies; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions and enterprise solutions; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; ability to integrate and realize synergies from acquisitions, investments or strategic partnership; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and general economic conditions in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates; and the regulatory landscape in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
In the United States:
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
Core IR
Lisa Li
John Marco
Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #892
Tel: +1-516-222-2560
E-mail: ir@i-click.com
E-mail: johnm@coreir.com
###