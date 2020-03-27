HONG KONG, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, announced the release of a report analyzing how the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has affected the online behavior of Chinese netizens, using data from iClick's proprietary market intelligence platform, iAudience.
The iAudience data is a clear illustration of how the mindset of Chinese netizens has changed at different stages of the epidemic. In 2019 as whole, over 300 million Chinese internet users followed health-related topics online. At the start of the epidemic in December last year, keywords relating to the novel coronavirus increased significantly, with over 40 million users searching for or viewing topics and content relating to the virus. The data shows this figure increased rapidly at the beginning of February, only beginning to decrease in early March.
Of internet users in China to follow the development of the epidemic online, roughly 69% were male, twice the number of women who followed topics relating to COVID-19. The 35-54 age group was the demographic most likely to view coronavirus-related content, representing 50% of overall Chinese internet users who did so.
In terms of regional differences, users based in the Chinese provinces of Zhejiang, Guangdong and Jiangsu followed the coronavirus outbreak most closely compared to all other provinces. The data also shows that the consumption behavior of internet users in China tier-four and below cities was affected the least by the epidemic, whereas the area to experience the largest impact to consumption was Hubei province, the center of the epidemic in China.
During the epidemic period, Chinese internet users became more interested in topics relating to health, work, education and personal finance. There was a noticeable increase in the amount of time spent by urban Chinese internet users on matters regarding investment and personal finance, who spent more time consuming information of this nature than anything else, apart from everyday topics while stuck at home. After the peak of the epidemic, consumers showed an increased interest in financial insurance, which could impact their consumption behavior with regard to clothing, pets and consumer electronics. Chinese internet users are also now showing greater interest in overseas travel content, indicating a rekindling of their desire to travel the world once the global epidemic passes.
Amid the period of the epidemic, TV news and online media remained the largest sources of information for consumers, and aside from traditional media, notices posted in communities became a major source of information for residents in China.
The iAudience report also shows significant differences in keywords searched relating to the virus at different stages of the epidemic. The data indicates that at the beginning of the epidemic, users were mostly concerned about the number of cases in their local area, local healthcare initiatives, and closely followed the latest updates from both the central and local government bodies. By March, when the epidemic was viewed to be largely under control in China, searched keywords began to show a greater focus on topics such as returning to the workplace and schools reopening.
About iAudience
iAudience is iClick's proprietary market intelligence platform, empowering marketers with a deeper understanding of the Chinese market landscapes and enabling marketers to grasp potential opportunities. With the backing of iClick's vast data platform, iAudience analyzes real-time data about Chinese internet users' behavior to develop valuable market information and insights into consumer profiles. iAudience is the crystallization of the wide expanse of data into a single, integrated real time platform for marketers.
About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.
For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.
