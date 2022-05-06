ICON Consultants, a Houston-based human capital solutions provider, founded by Pamela O'Rourke, was recognized as one of the 50 fastest-growing women-owned companies in 2022 by the Women Presidents Organization.
HOUSTON, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year marks the 15th anniversary of WPO's 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. Businesses that made the list must be privately owned, women-owned or led and meet the annual revenue requirements.
The companies that comprise the list represent a wide range of industries from STEM-related fields to consumer products. Last year, the 50 that made the 2021 list represented a combined $4.1 billion in revenue and collectively employed 24,000 people.
ICON Consultants has continued to grow year-over-year through its dedication to innovation in the human capital solutions space and delivering best-in-class service to its clients. "Keys to my success have been tenacity, determination, and being customer-centric," states O'Rourke. They continue to be a leader in the staffing and recruiting industry by providing the latest direct sourcing AI technology powered by Opptly and developing proprietary independent contractor technology that ensures compliance and mitigates risk regarding contingent labor.
Honorees were celebrated at an awards luncheon on Thursday, May 5th, at the Fairmont the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, Quebec.
About ICON Consultants
ICON Consultants, LP is a Houston-based, woman-owned (WBENC Certified and WEConnect Certified in Canada) staff augmentation and employer of record firm. Founded in 1998 by Pamela O'Rourke, ICON has provided recruitment and payroll solutions for over twenty-four years with over 6,000 contractors on staff in the US and Canada. To learn more, go to ICONconsultants.com.
About Women Presidents Organization
Women Presidents Organization was founded in 1997 by Dr. Marsha Firestone. WPO is an organization that brings women business leaders together worldwide to share insights, support, and encourage each other in their professional development and business strategies.
