HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICON Information Consultants, LP (ICON), a Houston-based group of companies offering a portfolio of consulting and professional services, announces that Founder and CEO, and talent solutions trendsetter, Pamela O'Rourke, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2021 "Staffing 100" list.
SIA, the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, published its tenth annual list of North American staffing leaders on February 17, 2021, honoring 100 notable individuals who are elevating the staffing industry and advancing the workforce solutions ecosystem through their accomplishments. The 2021 "Staffing 100" list honors those who, in unprecedented times, displayed exceptional leadership, commitment and resilience, and unwavering support for their businesses, teams, talent, and clients. O'Rourke was named to the 2021 SIA "Staffing 100" List for her resilience, continued growth, and dedication to become the leader in human capital solutions in the United States, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which crippled the US employment market all of 2020.
"It is an honor to be selected as one of the exceptional leaders on SIA's 2021 "Staffing 100" list," said Pamela O'Rourke. She continued, "2020 was a challenging year for everyone, and being named to the list acknowledges my commitment and dedication to ICON's continued positive momentum."
About ICON Information Consultants
Always at the forefront of technology, ICON Information Consultants offers an end-to-end direct sourcing solutions that includes AI-based matching technology and a database of over 17MM+ US based candidates. From staff augmentation to payroll and IC management services, ICON specializes in identifying, recruiting, placing, and managing professionals in the areas of IT, Finance, Accounting, Human Resources, Procurement and Project Management. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ICON, has gained its superior reputation by focusing its efforts on excellent customer service to clients, timely and thorough responses, and high values and ethics throughout the company. For more information, visit ICON online.
Media Contact
Erin Revere, ICON Information Consultants, +1 (713) 206-4221, erevere@iconconsultants.com
