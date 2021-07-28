CHICAGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that SPACE INVADERS, officially licensed by Taito, is coming to the iiRcade Platform.
SPACE INVADERS was released in arcades in 1978 and became an instant global phenomenon since its debut. The goal is to defeat wave after wave of descending enemy Invaders with a horizontally moving laser to earn as many points as possible.
SPACE INVADERS popularized a more interactive style of gameplay, with the Invaders responding to the player-controlled cannon's movement and was the first video game to popularize the concept of achieving a high score that could also be saved onto the machine.
"SPACE INVADERS is considered by many as one of the greatest and most influential video games of all time," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "It is an absolute honor to have it on the iiRcade."
In 2016 SPACE INVADERS was inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame.
The game will soon be available in the iiRcade Game Store.
iiRcade is a home console in an arcade format, and just as you would on a traditional home console, officially licensed modern and retro games can be purchased and added through the iiRcade Game Store with new titles continuously being added each week.
iiRcade features a 19-inch display, 100-watts of powerful stereo audio, authentic arcade controllers and a premium wood cabinet.
iiRcade is available in seven versions. iiRcade Classic Edition, Space Ace Edition as well as Beach Buggy Racing 2 Edition come with 64-GB storage memory and iiRcade's premium classic joysticks, while four special editions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks. The special editions include Mutant Football League Edition, RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
Every iiRcade home arcade cabinet comes pre-loaded with 11 games and the ability to add hundreds more.
A full list of games currently available and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
