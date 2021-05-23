HAWTHORNE, Calif., May 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Who is Iconic Paw
Iconic Paw is an online retailer that specializes in stylized pet portraits. But these aren't just any portraits, with Iconic Paw you can choose from having your pet be a medieval prince or princess to being a Jedi knight or Sith lord. People love their pets and this company provides a way for pet owners to show that in the form of a creative and funny picture of their pet. To get your own portrait you simply upload a picture to their site and choose which style of portrait you would like. The Iconic Paw team takes it from there with seamless photo editing to make sure your pet looks spectacular.
What is an NFT
An NFT - also known as a non-fungible token is a digital asset or token that is created on a blockchain such as Ethereum. Once the token is created or "minted" it is recorded in the blockchain as a 1 of 1 production. If someone tries to create a duplicate of it and sell it off as the original it is easily proven as a fraud through the blockchain. This is because everyone in the blockchain has a record of all transactions which are automatically checked whenever a new addition to the blockchain is made. If something doesn't match up it is quickly rooted out.
People have taken this technology to produce a multitude of tokens. These can range from anything a jpeg and gif to a literal house.
Iconic Paw & The First Pet Portrait NFT
Never to be outdone Iconic Paw is producing their own take on the NFT - pet portraits. What's a better way to immortalize your pet than through the blockchain. Starting soon Iconic Paw will be offering their iconic stylized portraits as freshly minted NFTs. From there you can show them off on a digital frame, phone background, or where ever there is a screen.
